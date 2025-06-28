Sports Mole previews Monday's Club World Cup clash between Inter Milan and Fluminense, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Continuing their quest for redemption, Inter Milan will tackle Fluminense in the Club World Cup’s last 16, as the beaten Champions League finalists meet Rio royalty on Monday.

After both safely negotiated the group stage, the teams convene in Charlotte for the first-ever clash between Brazilian and Italian sides at FIFA’s top tournament.

Match preview

Taking full advantage of fired-up River Plate going down to 10 men midway through the second half, Inter struck twice in the latter stages to secure a crucial 2-0 win on Wednesday, taking them through to the knockout phase as winners of Group E.

After an opening draw with Monterrey and a dramatic comeback victory over Urawa Red Diamonds, the Serie A side only needed to avoid defeat, but goals from Alessandro Bastoni and rising star Francesco Pio Esposito ensured they would finish first.

While Inter have not fully convinced since kicking off their Club World Cup campaign, there are signs that psychological scars from their chastening Champions League final defeat may be beginning to heal.

Having let several trophies slip through their grasp at the end of last season, Cristian Chivu’s squad are aiming to use their Stateside trip as a launchpad for renewal, and they remain unbeaten under fresh management.

Now looking to win three straight games within 90 minutes for the first time since March, the Nerazzurri could be bound for a quarter-final clash with recently departed boss Simone Inzaghi, as the winner of their last-16 tie will meet either Al-Hilal or Manchester City.

First, though, the Milan giants must face Brazilian opponents for just the second time ever in official competition, having lost 1-0 to Santos in the Intercontinental Supercup some 56 years ago.

Fluminense have actually played Inter once before, drawing 1-1 in a 1961 friendly fixture, and their all-time record against Italian clubs is very favourable.

From 14 games to date, Flu have posted 10 wins and four draws while scoring 28 goals - albeit they lost 5-3 to the Italian national team back in 2014, as the Azzurri warmed up for that year’s World Cup.

This time, the Rio side meet their Milanese counterparts as one of four Brazilian teams to reach the Club World Cup’s last 16, after progressing as Group F runners-up.

Following a goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund, Renato Gaucho’s men beat Ulsan HD 4-2 in New Jersey, before playing out a tense stalemate with Mamelodi Sundowns on the final matchday.

Though they lacked rhythm and failed to produce a single shot on target, that point against the perennial South African champions was enough to take Flu through and extend their unbeaten streak to nine matches.

A squad led by several vastly experienced veterans - such as Argentine striker German Cano and captain Thiago Silva - have also kept clean sheets in four of their last five, so they could prove a tough nut to crack.

As Monday’s game will be the Tricolor’s third knockout tie at the Club World Cup, after beating Al Ahly in the 2023 semis before losing 4-0 to Man City in the final, they will not be phased by the big occasion.

Team News

Inter skipper Lautaro Martinez has scored 10 goals in 11 Champions League and Club World Cup games this calendar year, including two so far in the USA, but his regular partner Marcus Thuram has been sidelined by a thigh problem.

Having enjoyed a stellar season on loan with beaten Serie B playoff finalists Spezia, Francesco Pio Esposito has supplanted his older brother Sebastiano as the Nerazzurri’s second striker at this tournament, and he should keep his place.

If passed fit, Thuram may be named on the bench, while Davide Frattesi could also make his first CWC appearance as a substitute. However, Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Benjamin Pavard and Yann Bisseck have all returned to Milan, and stranded striker Mehdi Taremi is unable to leave his homeland due to the closure of Iranian airspace.

Fluminense, meanwhile, are still without Otavio, but recent signing Yeferson Soteldo has resumed full training and could play some part in Monday’s game.

It remains to be seen whether 40-year-old captain Thiago Silva will return after pulling out of the last group game with a muscular issue - particularly as replacement Ignacio was voted ‘Player of the Match’ against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Perhaps surprisingly, the ex-AC Milan man is not Flu’s senior citizen, as 44-year-old goalkeeper Fabio will feature between the posts; Ganso (35) and German Cano (37) are more likely to appear from the bench.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; F. P. Esposito, Martinez

Fluminense possible starting lineup: Fabio; Xavier, Silva, Freytes, Rene; Hercules, Martinelli; Arias, Nonato, Canobbio; Everaldo

We say: Inter Milan 1-1 Fluminense (Fluminense win after extra time and penalties)

Aside from a couple of lapses in their second group game, Fluminense have been difficult to score past in recent weeks - and they have plenty of nous and experience within their squad.

If they can take a tired Inter team to extra time, Flu fans may be celebrating in Charlotte, as their team book a place in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

