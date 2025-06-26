Inter Milan reach Club World Cup last 16

Inter Milan secure a 2-0 win over River Plate to qualify for the Club World Cup last 16, where they will face Fluminense.

Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 on Wednesday and will face Fluminense next. The Italian side secured a 2-0 victory over River Plate at Lumen Field in the final round of Group E, but they are yet to produce a convincing overall performance - something from which the Brazilian side can draw useful lessons, even though the Argentinians are now eliminated.

In the opening 20 minutes, River Plate completely dominated the attacking play. With high pressing and intense pressure in the final third, marking every passing lane in Inter’s build-up, the Buenos Aires outfit suffocated their European opponents, forced errors, and quickly recovered possession.

However, their lack of cutting edge proved costly. Marcelo Gallardo’s team failed to convert their superiority into clear goalscoring chances. This allowed the Italians to gradually regain control in the first half and then dominate the second, especially after Martinez Quarta was sent off.



River Plate start fast, but Inter survive and grow into the game

After several minutes of physical battles and challenges, River Plate took control. Their aggressive pressing closed down all options for the Italians, forcing turnovers and rushed clearances that handed the ball back to the Argentinians.

Despite dominating possession, River created little. Their only dangerous attempt came through Mastantuono, whose long-range shot was comfortably saved by Sommer.

Inter, meanwhile, had the better chances. Asllani tested Armani from distance, and as the half progressed, the Italians began to grow into the game. In the 25th minute, Nicolo Barella’s cut-back found Francesco Pio Esposito, whose close-range effort was brilliantly blocked by Martinez Quarta. The young striker also forced another deflection that nearly resulted in a goal from a Federico Dimarco cross, while Lautaro fired a shot wide across goal.

Esposito seals a deserved victory for Inter

After surviving a brief scare when Franco Mastantuono went down in the box, Cristian Chivu’s side returned from the break with greater urgency. Lautaro Martinez struck the post before forcing Franco Armani into a save, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw his shot blocked and Dimarco sent the rebound wide.

River responded with Meza’s long-range effort over the bar and Colidio’s header straight at Sommer, but that was the extent of their threat.

After Martinez Quarta received a straight red for denying Mkhitaryan a clear goalscoring chance, Inter quickly capitalised. Esposito latched onto a clever pass from Sucic, out-muscled his marker, and finished neatly to open the scoring.



In stoppage time, Mkhitaryan rounded Armani but failed to finish, before Alessandro Bastoni showed surprising flair, weaving through defenders to score a superb solo goal and seal Inter’s place in the last 16.

