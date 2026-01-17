Inter Milan vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 17 Jan 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 06:22

As the Champions League returns, Serie A leaders Inter Milan will welcome Premier League leaders Arsenal to the San Siro for their penultimate league phase game.

Cristian Chivu's Nerazzurri are looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat in Europe, while Mikel Arteta's Gunners are aiming to continue their 100% record in the competition so far.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Champions League clash between Inter Milan and Arsenal.

What time does Inter Milan vs. Arsenal kick off?

This match will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday, January 20 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Inter Milan vs. Arsenal being played?

The Gunners will head to the iconic San Siro. Famously shared between Inter and AC Milan, the stadium's 75,817 seated capacity makes it the biggest stadium in Italy.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

This game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live on Amazon Prime Video. The platform has secured the rights to show their pick of Champions League action on Tuesdays.

Highlights

Key events will be posted on the PrimeVideoSport X (formerly Twitter) account.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Amazon Prime Video Sport YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake in Inter Milan vs. Arsenal?

Inter are currently sixth in the Champions League with two games to play, but their tally of 12 points means they are far from secure in the automatic round of 16 spots.

I Nerazzurri are level with ninth-placed Liverpool prior to kick off, and given that they are within reach of every club down to 20th-placed Bayer Leverkusen, this clash could be decisive for Chivu's side.

As for Arsenal, they are sat at the top of the table - six points above Arne Slot's Reds - and are likely to confirm their entry into the round of 16 this week.

The Gunners could also secure first place in the league phase with a match to spare depending on the outcome of Bayern Munich's clash with Union SG.