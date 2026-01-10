EFL transfer news and rumours: Hull want Man Utd midfielder on loan, Swansea complete first signing, Plymouth eyeing Everton defender

By Ben Sully | 10 Jan 2026 11:16 , Last updated: 10 Jan 2026 11:18

Championship side Hull City are reportedly interested in a loan deal for Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at West Bromwich Albion, where he struggled for regular game time.

Collyer started just three of his 12 Championship appearances before he sustained a calf injury and was then recalled by his parent club.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Hull are keen to offer Collyer a second chance at the Championship.

The Tigers have 'asked' about the possibility of taking the midfielder on loan for the remainder of the season.

The update claims that Man United will not make a decision on Collyer's future until a caretaker manager has been appointed.

Swansea unveil Ward signing

Elsewhere in the second tier, Swansea City have confirmed Joel Ward as their first signing of the winter window.

Ward had been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

The veteran defender has put pen to paper on a short-term deal until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Ward has revealed that former Swansea players Wayne Routledge and Marc Guehi both played a role in his decision to make the move to the Swansea.com Stadium.

“First and foremost, they spoke about how much they loved the club and loved their time here, and I don’t think I’ve ever spoken to someone who’s been at Swansea who hasn’t enjoyed their time here," Ward told Swansea's in-house media channels.

“For me, that was a big factor. There’s a great group of lads here, and the facilities available to us. I got a great feeling as I came through the doors.

Speaking to the lads, it was a no-brainer to come down the M4 and enjoy a new adventure.”

Ward, who will wear the number 25 shirt, will bolster Swansea's strength across the backline due to his ability to play as a central defender and full-back.

The 36-year-old could make his debut in Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash against West Bromwich Albion.

© Imago

Plymouth working on Welch loan

Meanwhile, League One side Plymouth Argyle are reportedly keen to recruit Everton defender Reece Welch.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are willing to sanction Welch's loan exit before the end of the transfer window.

The report claims that Tom Cleverley's side are currently working on a deal to secure the centre-back's services for the rest of the season.

Plymouth are looking to fend off rival interest from a number of EFL Clubs, including Championship basement side Sheffield Wednesday.

Welch, who has made two senior appearances for the Toffees, has featured in the matchday squad for seven Premier League games this season, although he is still waiting for his top-flight bow.