Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Huddersfield Town and Stockport County, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Huddersfield Town play host to Stockport County on Saturday afternoon looking for the victory that could see them move into the automatic promotion places.

While the Terriers sit in fifth place in the League One table, the visitors to the John Smith's Stadium are eighth despite only winning four times this season.

Match preview

Although Huddersfield have been inconsistent under Lee Grant, they are still comfortably in contention to justify their tag of pre-season promotion favourites.

A total of 19 points have been accumulated from 10 games despite struggling to record successive wins in League One, but three victories have come from the last six outings.

Their fortunes have improved courtesy of keeping two clean sheets in a row, a disappointing goalless draw with Burton Albion being followed by a 1-0 victory at Exeter City.

While just two goals have been scored across the last four matches in all competitions, Huddersfield remain with the third-best attacking record in League One.

That is despite their top goalscorer Joe Taylor netting just three times, 12 different players having found the back of the net across 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Stockport have struggled to overcome their near-miss with promotion last year, recording just four wins since the start of August.

Nevertheless, Dave Challinor and his players have found a way to keep on the coattails of the playoffs with five points coming from their last three games.

Either side of a 1-0 victory at Rotherham United, County have posted 1-1 draws at home to Cardiff City and Reading to keep them within six points of the top two.

Furthermore, Stockport can move ahead of Huddersfield if they win by a two-goal margin this weekend, highlighting that minimal negatives should be taken from their campaign thus far.

Kyle Wootton has emerged as one of the stars of League One this season, contributing five goals and three assists from 828 minutes of football.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

W L W L D W

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

W L D L W L

Stockport County League One form:

W D L D W D

Stockport County form (all competitions):

D W L D W D

Team News

After making widespread changes for the EFL Trophy tie at Harrogate Town, Grant could be prepared to select the same Huddersfield XI that started the 1-0 win at Exeter.

Taylor may remain among the substitutes despite being the club's leading marksman, but Will Alves is out in the long term with a foot injury.

With Stockport having had the week off, Challinor may select the same starting lineup from the Reading game.

Owen Moxon is most likely to be recalled to the engine room if Challinor wishes to make a like-for-like change or add a defensive option for a tough away trip.

Despite failing to score in six appearances, Jack Diamond is likely to retain his spot in the final third.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Sorensen, Feeney, Low, Roosken; Ledson, Kasumu; Harness, Wiles, Castledine; May

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Olowu, Hills, Pye; Onyango, Bailey, Norwood, Osborn; Andresson, Diamond; Wootton

We say: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stockport County

With Stockport having built some momentum of late, they could make this a tighter game than many are anticipating. Even with Huddersfield's impressive home record, we are backing the visitors to earn a share of the spoils in Yorkshire.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email