[monks data]
Huddersfield logo
League One
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Stockport County

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
vs.
StockportStockport County

Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Senior Reporter
Preview: Huddersfield vs Stockport - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Huddersfield Town and Stockport County, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Huddersfield Town play host to Stockport County on Saturday afternoon looking for the victory that could see them move into the automatic promotion places.

While the Terriers sit in fifth place in the League One table, the visitors to the John Smith's Stadium are eighth despite only winning four times this season.


Match preview

Although Huddersfield have been inconsistent under Lee Grant, they are still comfortably in contention to justify their tag of pre-season promotion favourites.

A total of 19 points have been accumulated from 10 games despite struggling to record successive wins in League One, but three victories have come from the last six outings.

Their fortunes have improved courtesy of keeping two clean sheets in a row, a disappointing goalless draw with Burton Albion being followed by a 1-0 victory at Exeter City.

While just two goals have been scored across the last four matches in all competitions, Huddersfield remain with the third-best attacking record in League One.

That is despite their top goalscorer Joe Taylor netting just three times, 12 different players having found the back of the net across 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Stockport have struggled to overcome their near-miss with promotion last year, recording just four wins since the start of August.

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor after his side's match against Crystal Palace, on January 12, 2025

Nevertheless, Dave Challinor and his players have found a way to keep on the coattails of the playoffs with five points coming from their last three games.

Either side of a 1-0 victory at Rotherham United, County have posted 1-1 draws at home to Cardiff City and Reading to keep them within six points of the top two.

Furthermore, Stockport can move ahead of Huddersfield if they win by a two-goal margin this weekend, highlighting that minimal negatives should be taken from their campaign thus far.

Kyle Wootton has emerged as one of the stars of League One this season, contributing five goals and three assists from 828 minutes of football.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

W L W L D W

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

W L D L W L

Stockport County League One form:

W D L D W D

Stockport County form (all competitions):

D W L D W D


Team News

Jack Diamond celebrates scoring for Stockport County on April 18, 2025

After making widespread changes for the EFL Trophy tie at Harrogate Town, Grant could be prepared to select the same Huddersfield XI that started the 1-0 win at Exeter.

Taylor may remain among the substitutes despite being the club's leading marksman, but Will Alves is out in the long term with a foot injury.

With Stockport having had the week off, Challinor may select the same starting lineup from the Reading game.

Owen Moxon is most likely to be recalled to the engine room if Challinor wishes to make a like-for-like change or add a defensive option for a tough away trip.

Despite failing to score in six appearances, Jack Diamond is likely to retain his spot in the final third.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Sorensen, Feeney, Low, Roosken; Ledson, Kasumu; Harness, Wiles, Castledine; May

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Olowu, Hills, Pye; Onyango, Bailey, Norwood, Osborn; Andresson, Diamond; Wootton


SM words green background

We say: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stockport County


 

With Stockport having built some momentum of late, they could make this a tighter game than many are anticipating. Even with Huddersfield's impressive home record, we are backing the visitors to earn a share of the spoils in Yorkshire.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582776:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6272:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Jack Diamond Joe Taylor Kyle Wootton Owen Moxon Will Alves Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!