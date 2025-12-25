Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 25 Dec 2025 01:00

Huddersfield Town will be looking to deliver a knockout performance on Boxing Day when they welcome League One’s bottom club Port Vale to the Accu Stadium.

With the fight for promotion heating up, the Terriers are setting their sights on three festive points as they look to keep pace with their top six rivals. The same cannot be said about the Valiants, who are destined for relegation.

Match preview

Following a five-match winless run in the league, there was undoubtedly a lot of relief when Huddersfield powered to a 3-1 victory over Rotherham United last Saturday.

Lee Grant’s men seemingly released all their frustrations in an epic first half against the Millers, which saw them bag all three goals in a manic 18-minute spell.

American midfielder Lynden Gooch enjoyed one of his best performances of the season as he bagged two assists and a goal to help Huddersfield end their winless run.

Last weekend’s victory leaves the Yorkshire outfit three points adrift of the top six, with the Terriers now looking to pile pressure on the likes of Bolton, Stockport and Stevenage – teams that are within touching distance in the standings.

Apart from league leaders Cardiff City, Huddersfield boast the best attacking record in the competition, bagging 35 goals across their 21 matches.

The real problem for the Terriers has been at the back, with the team shipping more goals than any side currently in the top 10.

© Imago

Bottom of the league, three wins from 20, eight points from safety – Port Vale’s season is looking very bleak, and they could certainly do with some festive cheer against Huddersfield.

Despite their woeful predicament, manager Darren Moore recently came out fighting in a BBC interview, underlining his belief in the team and refusing to throw in the towel just yet.

The 51-year-old coach led the Valiants to a memorable promotion last season, though if results fail to take a sharp turn in a positive direction, Moore and his men will face an immediate return to League Two.

One of the biggest problems for Port Vale in recent times is their lack of goals, with the team enduring a six-match goalless run in the league which lasted from mid-October to late November.

Moore’s men were able to finally shake off their dry spell in a 2-2 draw with Luton Town, though they were back to their old ways last Saturday as they endured a 1-0 defeat to Peterborough.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

L D L D D W

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

D W L D D W

Port Vale League One form:

L D L L D L

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L L W W D L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Huddersfield are battling with a lengthy injury list as we approach 2026, though Leo Castledine is expected to feature despite picking up a slight knock against Rotherham.

There is good news for the Terriers, with both Marcus McGuane and Mickel Miller returning to training following their respective injury ordeals.

Will Alves is still recovering from his broken foot, while Josh Feeney has a groin injury and will not return until January.

Herbie Kane and Zepiqueno Redmond are both training by themselves as they continue their recovery, though there is less information about the possible return dates of Antony Evans and Jack Whatmough.

Port Vale have been without defender Liam Gordon since September, with the 26-year-old still recovering from his injury.

The man to watch for the visitors is undoubtedly Devante Cole, who has scored seven goals across all competitions this season, making him Port Vale’s top scorer.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Balker, Low, Wallace; Gooch, Harness, Ledson, Roughan; Castledine; May, Radulovic.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Amos; Headley, Hall, Heneghan, Clark; Croasdale, Walters; Waine, Paton, G Hall; Cole

We say: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Port Vale

Huddersfield have no problems when it comes to scoring goals, and we expect the hosts to get at least a couple against a poor Port Vale defence.

The visitors have lost three of their last four games by a single goal margin, and we expect that trend to continue.

