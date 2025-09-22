Sports Mole previews Wednesday's EFL Cup clash between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Huddersfield Town will aim to continue their giant-killing run in the EFL Cup on Wednesday when they host Manchester City in the third round.

The hosts defeated Leicester City and Sunderland to progress to this stage, while the visitors will compete in the competition for the first time this term.

Match preview

Huddersfield Town disappointingly failed to achieve a playoff position in their first year back in League One last season, finishing 10th and 14 points behind the top six.

Aiming for a significantly improved promotion charge this campaign, new manager Lee Grant has led the Terriers to a largely positive start to the term.

Huddersfield Town have won five, drawn one and lost three of their nine League One fixtures, leaving them fifth in the standings with 16 points, though their form has taken a worrying turn in recent games, with just one win from their last four.

Alongside their encouraging start to the league term, the Terriers are undefeated in cup competitions, including a 6-2 victory over Newcastle United U21's in the EFL Trophy and penalty wins over Leicester City and Sunderland in the EFL Cup.

Now looking to continue their giant-killing streak in the EFL Cup, Huddersfield Town will welcome Manchester City to the John Smith's Stadium.

Despite their home advantage and promising start to the campaign, Manchester City are the clear favourites heading into Wednesday's clash and will expected to record a significant victory.

The Citizens have had a mixed start to the 2025-26 term, recording three victories, one draw and two defeats, leaving them sitting ninth in both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

However, their recent form has clearly improved, with Manchester City having now won two and drawn one of their last three outings, including back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Napoli and a draw with Arsenal.

The Citizens will be looking to maintain their undefeated run when they take on Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup, with Man City also eyeing the first available silverware of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side had dominated this competition between 2017-18 and 2020-21, lifting the trophy in all of the four seasons, but they have since failed to even make the final.

Man City will be confident of moving into the next round thanks to both their huge quality compared to Huddersfield Town, while they have also won all of their last three clashes with the Terriers.

Huddersfield Town EFL Cup form:





D



D





Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):









Manchester City form (all competitions):

Team News

Huddersfield Town are anticipated to be without Herbie Kane, Lynden Gooch, Jack Whatmough and Ben Wiles for Wednesday's clash, though all four should return to action in the coming weeks.

Grant is expected to name a similar side to the one that defeated both Leicester City and Sunderland on their route to round three, including Daniel Vost and David Kasumu partnering at the base of midfield.

In attack, top scorer Joe Taylor should start for the Terriers, playing alongside Dion Charles, Leo Castledine and Will Alves.

Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic, Rayan Ait Nouri, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki are all unlikely to feature for Manchester City due to injury issues, while Erling Haaland could be a doubt after reported back pain forcing him off in the last game against Arsenal.

James Trafford started the season in goal for the Citizens before losing his spot to Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Englishman is expected to return to the starting team here.

Elsewhere, Savinho, Rico Lewis, Nico Gonzalez and Oscar Bobb could start, with Guardiola expected to heavily rotate his side.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nichols; Sorensen, Feeney, Wallace, Roughan; Vost, Kasumu; Charles, Castledine, Alves; Taylor

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Nunes, Stones, Ake, Lewis; Bobb, Silva, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Savinho; Haaland

We say: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Manchester City

Huddersfield may be hopeful of recording a third giant-killing in the EFL Cup this term, but the Citizens are undoubtedly the stronger team heading into this clash and should comfortably win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email