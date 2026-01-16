Preview: Heracles vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 16 Jan 2026 22:08 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 22:17

The latest edition of the Twentse derby takes place on Sunday, as Heracles Almelo welcome regional rivals FC Twente to the Erve Asito in an Eredivisie fixture shaped by contrasting league fortunes and familiar local intensity.

The Heraclieden sit bottom of the Dutch league standings after a season of inconsistency that has produced just four league wins, while the Tukkers arrive firmly in the hunt for a top-six finish and potential European qualification.

Match preview

Heracles, known as the Heraclieden, enter the derby under significant pressure as they remain rooted to the foot of the Eredivisie table after 18 matches with only 14 points collected, leaving the Black and Whites deeply embroiled in a relegation battle and in urgent need of momentum.

Recent form has underlined the scale of the challenge facing Ernest Faber’s side, who come into the clash on the back of a 2–0 defeat away at Sparta Rotterdam after earlier losses to Heerenveen and PSV Eindhoven, managing just one win in their last six matches as defensive fragility continues to be exposed.

Despite those struggles, Heracles have shown moments of encouragement, with a 4–2 home win over Go Ahead Eagles highlighting attacking potential and draws against Fortuna Sittard and Telstar demonstrating competitiveness, although their last six competitive matches have still produced just one win, one draw and four defeats.

Away from results, the season has been marked by instability, making the derby particularly significant for the Heraclieden as home support and regional pride offer an opportunity to spark a much-needed turnaround.

Heracles can also draw confidence from recent home derby history, with FC Twente last winning in Almelo in 2014 and the hosts having won four and drawn three of their last seven meetings there.

The derby weekend will also see Heracles bid farewell to striker Jizz Hornkamp, who completed a transfer to AZ Alkmaar two weeks ago after scoring both goals in last season’s 2–1 derby victory over Twente, with the farewell scheduled after the teams’ warm-ups.

In addition, Heracles Almelo will commemorate supporters and former employees who passed away in 2025 with a one-minute applause just before kickoff at the Asito Stadium.

FC Twente arrive in Almelo in far stronger shape, with the Tukkers sitting seventh in the Eredivisie standings on 26 points from 18 matches as they push for a top-six finish and European qualification.

Under head coach John van den Brom, Twente have built their season on structure, consistency and resilience, proving difficult to beat even when not dominating matches through disciplined defensive organisation and controlled attacking play.

That approach has been reflected in recent results, with 1–1 stalemates against PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord adding to victories over AZ Alkmaar and Go Ahead Eagles and further draws against Utrecht and Volendam.

Across their last six competitive matches in all competitions, Twente have recorded three wins and three draws while scoring 11 goals and conceding six, also progressing in the KNVB Cup following a 2–1 victory away at Utrecht on Tuesday.

Experience has been central to Twente’s stability, with striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel leading the club’s league scoring charts with six goals and providing a reliable focal point in attack.

Recent derby history also favours the visitors, with Twente’s 2–1 home victory over Heracles in October 2025 reinforcing a broader historical edge that has seen them win 27 of the 46 meetings between the sides, drawing 11 and losing just eight.

Heracles Eredivisie form:

WDDLLL

Heracles form (all competitions):

DLWLLL

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

DWDWDD

FC Twente form (all competitions):

DWWDDW

Team News

Heracles will hope their players can recover in time for Sunday’s crucial home clash after Wednesday’s KNVB Cup tie against Go Ahead Eagles went to extra time and was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout, leaving the squad facing concerns over fatigue.

The home side will remain without former Arsenal midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide, who continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Sem Scheperman is also unavailable after sustaining a hamstring problem.

Centre-back Damon Mirani and midfielder Ajdin Hrustic both go into the derby one booking away from suspension, having each accumulated four yellow cards this season, meaning another caution would rule them out of Heracles’ next league fixture.

FC Twente will be without long-term absentee Mees Hilgers, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November and is not expected to feature again this season, while Taylor Booth also remains sidelined through injury.

Midfielder Ramiz Zerrouki returned to action on Tuesday in Twente’s KNVB Cup victory at Utrecht following Algeria’s elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations against Nigeria, making him available for selection against Heracles.

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Jansink; Te Wierik, Mirani, Van Hoorenbeeck, Mesik; Hrustic, Bruns, Van Gilst; Limbombe, Ould-Chikh, Kulenovic

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; M. Rots, Propper, Lemkin, Van Rooij; Van den Belt, Zerrouki, Hlynsson; Orjasaeter, D. Rots; Lammers

We say: Heracles 1-1 FC Twente

Sunday’s meeting brings together a Heracles side fighting for survival and a Twente team chasing momentum in the upper half of the table.

While form and league position favour the Tukkers, the intensity of the Twentse derby and the narrow scorelines seen in recent meetings suggest another closely contested chapter in one of Dutch football’s most fiercely local rivalries.

With the visitors struggling for points in Almelo in the last 12 years, we expect the spoils to be shared on Sunday.

