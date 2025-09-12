Preview: Heracles vs AZ - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between Heracles and AZ Alkmaar, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Heracles Almelo will go out in search of their first point and possibly their first victory of the season when they trade tackles with AZ Alkmaar in a gameweek five Eredivisie fixture at Asito Stadion on Sunday.

The hosts are rock bottom in the standings, while the visitors are sixth in the table, two points adrift of Feyenoord, who are the pacesetters with nine points.

Match preview

Heracles appointed Bas Sibum to replace Erwin van de Looi in July after finishing 14th in the previous season.

However, that appointment has had no positive impact, with the Paupers yet to win a game this term after four fixtures, thus extending their winless run in the Dutch top flight to six games, which dates back to the last campaign.

Their defence was the biggest cause of their poor finish in the previous campaign, having conceded 63 goals, a tally which was third-worst in the division.

Still, their rearguard continues to let them down, as they have conceded 14 goals, the most conceded by any team in the Eredivisie after four rounds of matches.

At the other end, they have been struggling this term, managing to score a paltry one goal in four matches.

Although it is only four games into the season, Sibum’s charges have to start getting results if they are to maintain their top-flight status by the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Alkmaar have had a decent start to the season, having recorded two victories and a draw in their first three outings this season.

That run of results leaves them with seven points after three matches, only two points away from the top position in the table, currently occupied by Feyenoord with nine.

That said, their standing in the table could be improved upon, given that Sunday’s contest is one of the easiest they will play in the current campaign.

More so, they are unbeaten in four Eredivisie fixtures away from their stomping ground, with three victories and a draw.

However, trips to Heracles have been tricky for Maarten Martens’s team, with only one win in their last five head-to-head meetings.

Team News

After suffering their fourth league loss, Sibum could be forced to make changes to his starting XI ahead of this contest.

Thomas Bruns and Yvandro Borges Sanches are two players who could be considered for starting positions.

Jizz Hornkamp, the only Heracles player to have found the back of the net this season, is back from suspension, and he could be restored to the starting lineup, replacing Luka Kulenovic on Sunday.

For AZ Alkmaar, they have a long list of injured players, meaning that several changes could also be made to the team.

Jordy Clasie is currently battling a knee injury, while Troy Parrott is out with an unspecified injury, as is Sven Mijnans.

Similarly, Maxime Dekker (hamstring) and Seiya Maikuma (knee) are also out of Sunday’s contest.

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Keeijzer; Kust, Mesik, Mirani, Benita; Zamburek, Scheperman; Gilst, Hrustic, Nibombe; Hornkamp

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; Kasius, Penetra, Goes, Wit; Koopmeiners, Kwakman; Sadiq, Smit, Daal; Meerdink

We say: Heracles 0-3 AZ Alkmaar

The hosts have been struggling since the start of the season, and their dismal form is likely to continue this weekend against a stronger Alkmaar side. Therefore, the visiting side are likely to record a comprehensive win this weekend.

