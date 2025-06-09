Preview: Haiti vs Curacao - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Haiti and Curacao, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Top spot in Group C will be up for grabs when Haiti face Curacao in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Oranjestad, Aruba.

The two countries have already sealed their spots in the third round after they took maximum points from their first three matches.

Match preview

Haiti are dreaming of reaching the World Cup finals for just the second time after previously appearing at the tournament in 1974.

Les Grenadiers have already overcome the first hurdle of their qualifying campaign, having already sealed their spot in the third round with three victories over Saint Lucia, Barbados and Aruba.

They produced a commanding performance to ease to a 5-0 victory in Saturday's meeting with Aruba, which came courtesy of goals from Danley Jean Jacques, Frantzdy Pierrot, Ruben Providence, Duckens Nazon and Mondy Prunier.

Impressively, that result represented their 10th consecutive victory in all internationals, extending their unbeaten run to 11 matches since suffering their most recent defeat to Jamaica in a CONCACAF Nations League match in October 2023.

Sitting behind Curacao on goal difference, Haiti know that an 11th successive win would be enough to win the group, although they may be easier said than done, considering the fact that they have failed to win their last three head-to-head meetings (D2, L1)

Experienced manager Dick Advocaat is the individual that has been given the tough task of guiding Curacao to their first-ever World Cup finals.

Advocaat has seen his team begin their qualifying bid with three consecutive victories, including wins over Barbados and Aruba last June.

Curacao recorded their most recent qualifying win in Friday's home clash against Saint Lucia, with Gervane Kastaneer netting a hat-trick before Juninho Bacuna found the net to wrap up a commanding 4-0 victory.

La Familia Azul may have lost to Kazakhstan in a friendly earlier this year, but they are unbeaten in each of their last six competitive internationals since losing 2-1 to Saint Lucia in September.

They know they simply need to avoid defeat to advance as group winners, and they may fancy their chances of picking up at least a point, having recorded clean sheets in six of their last eight competitive internationals, including five of their last six.

Team News

Haiti boss Sebastien Migne could opt to start Leverton Pierre and Nazon after the pair came off the bench to feature as half-time substitutes against Aruba.

Almere City's Providence is pushing for his maiden international start after marking Saturday's substitute appearance with his first goal for Haiti.

Pierrot should continue to lead the line for his country, having racked up 10 goals in his last seven international matches.

As for Curacao, Advocaat could decide to stick with the same lineup that started the dominant 4-0 victory over Saint Lucia.

Jurien Gaari is set to resume his central defensive partnership with Roshon van Eijma, while Joshua Brenet and Sherel Floranus should feature as right and left-back respectively.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Kastaneer will be looking to continue his impressive international form, having scored five goals in his last two appearances.

Haiti possible starting lineup:

Placide; Arcus, Ade, Duverne, Experience; Deedson, Pierre, Jean Jacques, Providence; Dazon, Pierrot

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Brenet, Gaari, Van Eijma, Floranus; Margaritha, L.Bacuna; J. Bacuna, Comenencia, Gorre; Kastaneer

We say: Haiti 2-2 Curacao

Haiti have scored at least two goals in their last 10 internationals, while Curucao have netted 13 goals across their previous three competitive matches, and with that in mind, we think the two teams could play out an entertaining draw in Tuesday's contest.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Haiti win with a probability of 51.84%. A win for Curacao has a probability of 25.07% and a draw has a probability of 23.1%. The most likely scoreline for a Haiti win is 2-1 with a probability of 9.7%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-0 (9.02%) and 2-0 (8.15%). The likeliest Curacao win is 1-2 (6.39%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (10.73%).

