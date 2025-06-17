Sports Mole previews Thursday's CONCACAF Gold Cup clash between Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two sides seeking their first points of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup will face each other on Thursday as Trinidad and Tobago take on Haiti at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

This past weekend the Soca Warriors were hammered 5-0 by the United States in their opening game, while the Haitians suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat versus Saudi Arabia.

Match preview

It was a less-than-ideal beginning for Trinidad on Sunday, and this team will be feeling the pressure of getting back on track before this tournament gets away from them.

Dwight Yorke’s men have been exposed for their defensive frailties all year, conceding in eight of their nine matches played in 2025, while giving up multiple strikes for a fifth successive affair last weekend.

Trinidad and Tobago will head into this crucial midweek encounter having lost their last three group fixtures at this tournament by a combined margin of 15-1.

On the other hand, they have won three of their previous four meetings against Caribbean teams, including an emphatic 6-2 triumph over Saint Kitts and Nevis earlier this month.

Since suffering a 2-1 defeat to El Salvador on matchday one of this competition in 2007, they have collected at least a point in six straight group fixtures when scoring first.

TNT have suffered three consecutive defeats on matchday two of the group phase in this competition though, scoring just a single goal over that span.

In what was a relatively even match throughout the 90 minutes, the Haitians failed to make the most of their opportunities versus the Saudis, losing a second successive Gold Cup group fixture.

Sebastien Migne’s team have lost their last two matches across all competitions by a combined margin of 6-1 after winning 10 successive games played before that.

The Haitians have not suffered consecutive defeats in the group phase of this tournament since 2021, but a loss on Thursday along with a draw between Saudi Arabia and the US would officially eliminate them from this competition.

Nine of their last 10 matches against Caribbean opposition went the way of Haiti, though they lost the previous one to Curacao in World Cup qualifying earlier this month (5-1).

Haiti have lost their previous three Gold Cup matches played in the group phase when they were either tied or behind after the opening 45 minutes of play.

Les Grenadiers have won their last two meetings with Trinidad and Tobago, including a 2-0 triumph the last time they squared off at the Gold Cup in 2013.

Team News

In the defeat to the US, Joevin Jones moved to within two caps of the century mark for Trinidad and Tobago, while his brother Alvin Jones started in a back five despite being red carded in their previous match of World Cup qualifying.

Yorke added three new faces to his starting 11 who did not begin their qualifier versus Costa Rica, as Justin Garcia, Noah Powder and Isaiah Lee replaced Rio Cardines, Dante Sealy and Levi Garcia.

As for Haiti, they made one change to their lineup from the side that started their World Cup qualifying match versus Curacao with Martin Experience coming in for Markhus Duke Lacroix.

Johny Placide can reach 75 caps on Thursday, while they will be relying on the quality of Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot in the attacking third, as both men have scored eight goals in this competition, tied with Raul Jimenez for the most among active players.

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Phillip; Cardines, A. Jones, Bateau, J. Garcia, Spicer; Fortune, Powder, Phillips; Molino, Sealy

Haiti possible starting lineup:

Placide; Arcus, Ade, Duverne, Lacroix; Deedson, Pierre, Jacques, Picault; Nazon, Pierrot

We say: Trinidad and Tobago 1-2 Haiti

Haiti have shown to be a lot more consistent side throughout the year despite a couple hiccups lately, and they have the quality to cause a leaky backline like TNT their share of problems.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Haiti win with a probability of 56.41%. A draw has a probability of 22.9% and a win for Trinidad and Tobago has a probability of 20.67%. The most likely scoreline for a Haiti win is 0-1 with a probability of 10.83%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-2 (9.87%) and 0-2 (9.83%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (10.87%), while for a Trinidad and Tobago win it is 1-0 (5.99%).

