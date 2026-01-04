Preview: Granada vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 04 Jan 2026 19:28 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 19:45

La Liga side Rayo Vallecano will travel to the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes for Tuesday's Copa del Rey clash against second-tier Granada.

The tie will be the final game to take place in the Round of 32 after it was pushed back from its original December date due to Rayo's involvement in the Conference League.

Match preview

Granada are bidding to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey for the first time since making it to the quarter-final stage in 2020-21.

They started their current Copa del Rey journey with a resounding 5-1 success over Roda, before they edged out Tenerife via a 1-0 scoreline in the second round.

Unfortunately for Granada boss Pacheta, his team have gone four games without a win since beating Tenerife, including a 3-2 defeat in Saturday's away clash against fellow Andalusian side Almeria.

Having mustered 21 points from 20 league games, the Nazaries are languishing in the bottom four with a point separating them from safety, putting them at risk of falling outside the top two tiers of Spanish football since 2009-10.

As a result, securing survival will be Granada's main priority, although they have the chance to build confidence in Tuesday's Copa del Rey fixture, with the hosts looking to beat Rayo for the first time since picking up a 2-0 away win in December 2013.

The Nazaries have proven to be a tough team to beat on home turf, having won two and drawn five of their last seven matches at the Nuevo Los Carmenes.

Rayo are currently competing in three competitions, with Los Franjirrojos balancing their first European campaign since 2000-01 alongside their domestic duties in the league and Copa del Rey.

Inigo Perez's side cruised to a 3-0 victory over Drita in their final Conference League league phase game before Christmas, securing them sixth spot and progression straight to the last 16.

They also have the opportunity to reach the Copa del Rey last 16 after hammering CD Yuncos 6-1 before they survived a major scare in the second round against fourth-tier Real Avila.

Isi Palazon netted a 94th-minute equaliser to keep his team in the competition, before Alvaro Garcia scored the winner in extra time to keep Rayo's dream alive of winning the Copa del Rey for the first time in their history.

While they have enjoyed success in Europe and the cup, Rayo have gone eight league games without a win after they were denied all three points by a late Getafe leveller in Friday's clash at the Estadio de Vallecas, leaving them in 14th spot and just three points clear of danger.

Rayo's current objective will be to seal their place in Wednesday's last-16 draw, and they should fancy their chances of beating Granada after winning nine of their previous 11 competitive head-to-head meetings (D2).

Granada Copa del Rey form:

W

Granada form (all competitions):

W W D L D L

Rayo Vallecano Copa del Rey form:

W

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

L W D W L D

Team News

Granada defender Baila Diallo is unlikely to feature following his injury absence from the defeat to Almeria, while Pau Casadesus is another fitness concern after being forced off in the second half on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Luca Zidane remains unavailable for selection, with the 27-year-old currently representing Algeria in the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Oscar Naasei will at least be available for selection after serving a one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

As for the top-flight visitors, they are likely to be without Luiz Felipe, Abdul Mumin, Ivan Balliu and Alemao due to injury.

Pathe Ciss is still in Morocco with the Senegal national team, who recently advanced to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Perez is likely to make changes for the cup tie, with Nobel Mendy, Pedro Diaz, Oscar Trejo and Fran Perez among those who could come into the starting lineup.

Granada possible starting lineup:

Astralaga; Sola, Naasei, Williams, Hormigo; Trigueros, Alcaraz, Arnaiz; Saenz, Rodelas, Pascual

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Cardenas; Ratiu, Mendy, Vertrouwd, Pacha; Diaz, Gumbau; De Frutos, Trejo, Perez; Camello

We say: Granada 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

As the top-flight team, Rayo enter the game as the favourites despite being the away team, and having won nine of their last 11 games against Granada, we think they will do enough to negotiate Tuesday's cup tie.

