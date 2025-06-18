Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Granada defender Oscar Naasei during this summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Granada defender Oscar Naasei this summer.

The 20-year-old made the move to Granada from Emmanuel City Football Academy in Ghana in 2023.

Naasei has represented his current team's senior side on seven occasions, including six outings in the second tier of Spanish football during the recent campaign.

A number of clubs are believed to have placed the centre-back on their radar due to his development, and according to Fichajes, Real Madrid are among those keen on his services.

The report claims that there is a €10m (£8.6m) release clause in his current deal, and Granada are expected to point to that figure if they are approached by any club this summer.

Real Madrid 'keen on deal' for Naasei

Real Madrid would allegedly look to use Naasei for their second team in the early stages of his time at the club, with a view to progressing to Xabi Alonso's side in the future.

Granada were unable to secure promotion back to the top flight for the 2025-26 campaign, with the team ending the recent Segunda Division season in seventh, four points off the playoffs.

Real Madrid have already boosted their defensive department with two signings this summer; Dean Huijsen has arrived from Bournemouth, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined from Liverpool.

Los Blancos continue to look for the best young talents in world football, though, and it is understood that they are planning to add another young defender to their squad this summer.

Could Real Madrid sign a striker this summer?

Real Madrid are thought to be keen to add a striker to their squad this summer, with Osasuna's Ante Budimir and Al-Ahli's Roberto Firmino believed to be potential options.

Alonso is not said to be looking for a big-name player in the final third of the field due to the presence of Kylian Mbappe, but he wants a fresh option off the bench.

Real Madrid will begin their Club World Cup challenge with a clash against Al-Hilal on Wednesday evening before also tackling Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg in the group stage of the competition.