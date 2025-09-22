Preview: Getafe vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's La Liga clash between Getafe and Alaves, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both Getafe and Alaves will be aiming to bounce back from defeats when they lock horns in La Liga on Wednesday night.

Getafe, who are eighth in the La Liga table, will enter the contest off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona, while 10th-placed Alaves suffered a 2-1 home loss to Sevilla last time out.

Match preview

Getafe have had a solid start to the campaign, picking up nine points from five matches, which has left them in eighth spot in the table, but they were well-beaten by Barcelona on Sunday, suffering a 3-0 loss.

The Deep Blue Ones opened their season with successive wins over Celta Vigo and Sevilla, but they were then beaten 3-0 by Valencia ahead of the September international break.

Jose Bordalas' side managed to bounce back on September 13, recording a 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, before losing by three clear goals at Barcelona, with the team struggling in their last two away matches.

Getafe finished 13th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is room for improvement in 2025-26, and these are the type of matches that they will need to win in order to push for a top-half spot.

The capital outfit have only won six of their previous 22 matches against Alaves in all competitions, but they did do the double over the Basque team last season, including a 2-0 victory in front of their own supporters.

Alaves have actually only won one of their last 12 La Liga matches against Getafe, which proved to be a 1-0 home success in May 2024.

Not since 1996 have Alaves overcome Getafe away from home, while they have never won a La Liga match against the Sky Blues in the Spanish capital, so there is some history on offer in this clash.

Alaves will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home loss to Sevilla, and a return of seven points from five matches has left them in 10th spot in the table, two points behind their opponents on Wednesday night.

Eduardo Coudet's team opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Alaves, before picking up one point from their next two games against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid, and they then recorded a standout 1-0 victory away to Athletic Bilbao before the 2-1 reverse to Sevilla.

Alaves finished 15th in La Liga last season, and they have only spent one campaign out of the top flight since 2016, so this is a very successful period in the club's history.

Getafe La Liga form:

WWLWL

Alaves La Liga form:

WLDWL

Team News

Getafe's squad is in excellent shape at this moment in time, and no fresh issues have been reported from the game against Barcelona on Sunday, but Juanmi is again a major doubt due to a knee issue.

Bordalas is unlikely to panic and make a number of changes from the Barcelona game, with Luis Milla again set to operate in midfield, while Adrian Liso, who has three La Liga goals to his name this term, is set to feature in the final third of the field alongside Borja Mayoral.

Three half-time changes were made against Barcelona, but each of those were tactical decisions, with Mario Martin, Mayoral and Djene Dakonam all fit for this match.

As for Alaves, Hugo Novoa remains a doubt due to a muscular problem, but no fresh issues have been reported from the clash with Sevilla last time out.

Carlos Vicente has been in strong form this season, scoring twice in five apperarance, and he will again feature in an advanced area, while Carles Alena should also retain his spot.

Toni Martinez and Mariano Diaz are options in the final third of the field, but it is likely that Lucas Boye will keep hold of his starting role at centre-forward on Wednesday night.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Femenia, Abqar, Duarte, Dakonam, Rico; Martin, Milla, Arambarri; Liso, Mayoral

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Otto, Tenaglia, Garces, Diarra; Guridi, Blanco, Suarez; Vicente, Boye, Alena

We say: Getafe 1-1 Alaves

There have been nine draws in the previous 22 matches between these two sides, and we are predicting another stalemate here, which would not be the worst result for either manager.

