Preview: Genoa vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 19 Dec 2025 14:13 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 18:45

Two teams struggling to meet expectations are set to meet at Stadio Ferraris on Sunday, when Atalanta BC pay a visit to Genoa.

Both have improved under new management, but Atalanta are still stuck in the bottom half of the Serie A standings, while their hosts sit perilously close to the drop zone.

Match preview

Following a dismal start to the 2025-26 campaign, Atalanta have shown signs of life during December, winning three out of four games to spark talk of a revival.

Having begun by putting Genoa out of the Coppa Italia, La Dea then slipped up with a 3-1 loss to Hellas Verona, before posting back-to-back wins last week.

First, the Bergamo club conquered Chelsea in the Champions League, staying on track for a top-eight finish, which would send them straight through to the last 16 of Europe's top competition.

Four days later, they were back in domestic action, beating Cagliari 2-1 thanks to Gianluca Scamacca's well-taken brace: now back to full fitness, the Italy striker has played a part in five goals across his last four appearances.

Like fellow forwards Ademola Lookman and Charles De Ketelaere, Scamacca has flourished since Raffaele Palladino's arrival.

Atalanta's new coach has overseen five wins from seven games so far - a vast improvement on four from 15 previously.

However, the Nerazzurri have lost all of their last three away games in Serie A, so they will be keen to extend an impressive record in Genoa: seven wins from their last nine league visits, including last term's 3-2 success.

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Not only did Sunday's hosts crash out of the cup to Atalanta earlier this month, but they are also winless in the last 11 top-flight meetings, frequently leaking several goals.

This weekend, Genoa will seek their first league victory over La Dea since December 2018, having also been rejuvenated by a recent change in the dugout.

Since Daniele De Rossi's arrival, a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats has moved the Grifone out of the relegation zone - albeit they are still deep in danger.

For full context, those two losses came against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and Inter Milan in Serie A, so they were expecting very little from either.

In fact, the Rossoblu pushed Inter pretty hard in last week's 2-1 reverse at Marassi, where they have posted just one win in eight Serie A contests this season.

Following Vitinha's fine strike last week, Genoa have scored 12 goals in six league matches since De Rossi took charge; given they were previously averaging 0.44 per game, they now pose a threat.

Genoa Serie A form:

W D D W W L

Genoa form (all competitions):

D D W L W L

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

L L L W L W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

W W W L W W

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Though Isak Hien is available after missing the win over Cagliari with flu, Atalanta will be missing several defenders - and one of their top attackers.

Berat Djimsiti has suffered a hamstring injury, joining Raoul Bellanova on the treatment table, while Ivorian centre-back Odilon Kossounou and Nigeria forward Lookman have both left for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Furthermore, Kamaldeen Sulemana is due back from an adductor injury but faces a late fitness test before Sunday's game.

Having seen off the challenge of Nikola Krstovic to lead La Dea's front line, ex-Genoa striker Scamacca has scored five league goals despite missing several weeks through injury.

Meanwhile, central defender Leo Ostigard remains the hosts' top scorer with three Serie A strikes, but his presence is in doubt due to a calf problem.

Junior Messias, Hugo Cuenca and Benjamin Siegrist have all been ruled out, while little-used midfielder Jean Onana is bound for AFCON with Cameroon.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Leali; Marcandalli, Otoa, Vazquez; Norton-Cuffy, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Thorsby, Martin; Vitinha, Colombo

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi; De Ketelaere, Pasalic; Scamacca

We say: Genoa 1-2 Atalanta BC

While they may be missing important players, there is a sense of momentum building behind Atalanta, who should really be competing with Italy's top six.

So, they can regain more ground with another win at Marassi - one of their favourite venues in recent years.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.