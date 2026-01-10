Preview: Genoa vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 10 Jan 2026 09:01

Continuing their scrap for Serie A survival, relegation rivals Genoa and Cagliari will clash at Stadio Ferraris on Monday.

After both drew in midweek, the Rossoblu pair are still separated by three points, so victory for the hosts would take them level with their visitors from Sardinia.

Match preview

Despite twice staring success in the face, Genoa narrowly failed to beat AC Milan at San Siro, as two precious points slipped through their grasp on Thursday evening.

Leading through a close-range finish from Milan loanee Lorenzo Colombo, the Grifone first conceded an equaliser in second-half stoppage time, before Nicolae Stanciu blazed over a potentially match-winning spot kick.

As a result, Daniele De Rossi's team have picked up just two points from five games since mid-December, leaving them situated just above the drop zone.

With two of the clubs below them - Hellas Verona and Fiorentina - starting to gain ground, the Ligurian side are being sucked back into danger, having quickly climbed the table when De Rossi first took charge.

In order to avoid a desperate fight until the final matchday, they must surely improve some dismal home form: dating back to last season, Genoa have won just one of their last 13 Serie A matches at Marassi, losing eight.

So, currently unbeaten in nine home games against Cagliari - winning seven times in the process - Monday evening seems like a good place to start.

Overall, Cagliari have managed only one win from their last 10 league meetings with Genoa, but they have drawn each of the last three - including a six-goal thriller as recently as November.

After staging another spirited comeback in midweek, the Sardinian side have gained the most Serie A points from losing positions this season (11), while Genoa have dropped the second-most points when leading (17).

So, Fabio Pisacane’s men may fancy their chances of extending a good run of results on the road: Cagliari have accrued four points from their last two away fixtures: coming from behind to beat Torino 2-1 before salvaging a draw with Cremonese.

Trailing by two goals on Thursday night, the Isolani struck twice in the second half, with Michel Adopo pulling one back before unheralded youth product Yael Trepy emerged from the bench to net the second on his senior debut.

While rookie coach Pisacane is currently on track to keep Cagliari afloat - extending their Serie A stay to three straight seasons - they still sit worrying close to the relegation zone, with half a season to play.

Genoa Serie A form:

W L L L D D

Cagliari Serie A form:

W L D W L D

Team News

Though Sebastian Otoa has shaken off the muscular issue that reduced him to a substitute role at San Siro, De Rossi could keep faith with the Genoa side that gave Milan such a scare.

Jean Onana is heading back from the Africa Cup of Nations following Cameroon’s quarter-final exit, but Albert Gronbaek, Benjamin Siegrist, Maxwel Cornet and Junior Messias are still injured.

After scoring in back-to-back games, Colombo is set to lead the hosts’ attack, while the composition of Cagliari’s front line is less clear.

Semih Kilicsoy has made an impact in recent weeks, but Gennaro Borelli led the line on Thursday, when Angola winger Zito Luvumbo was preferred to Sebastiano Esposito.

Now recovered from a minor calf problem, the latter has scored three goals in four league games against Genoa to date - albeit, they have all come in home matches.

Once again, injury victims Alessandro Deiola, Andrea Belotti, Mattia Felici and Michael Folorunsho will be on the sidelines.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Leali; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vazquez; Norton-Cuffy, Malinovskyi, Frendrup, Thorsby, Martin; Vitinha, Colombo

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Rodriguez, Mina, Luperto; Palestra, Adopo, Prati, Mazzitelli, Obert; Esposito, Kilicsoy

We say: Genoa 2-1 Cagliari

Genoa are set to prevail in this battle of the Rossoblu, as their near miss in Milan suggests that a win is overdue.

Of course, Cagliari never know when they are beaten, so expect another frantic finish at the Ferraris.

