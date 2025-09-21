Sports Mole previews Monday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Galatasaray and Konyaspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh from a humbling setback on the continental stage, Galatasaray return to Turkish Super Lig action on Monday determined to preserve their flawless start with a victory over Konyaspor.

Cimbom have been dominant domestically, winning all five league games so far, boasting the division’s most prolific attack with 15 goals while maintaining the tightest defence, conceding just once.

Match preview

Galatasaray opened their Champions League campaign on Thursday with a bruising 5-1 loss away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite Yunus Akgun giving them an early lead in the eighth minute, two own goals before the break swung momentum, and Okan Buruk’s side crumbled in the second half.

Now back on home soil, Buruk’s men will look to refocus, having edged Eyupspor 2-0 last Saturday to preserve their 100% league start and stay three points clear at the summit.

History is on their side too, as Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Konyaspor, winning five and drawing once.

Still, they will remember last season’s narrow 1-0 victory in this fixture, secured only by Victor Osimhen’s first-half penalty, and will guard against complacency.

Konyaspor, meanwhile, are desperate to avoid a further dip in form after a promising start began to unravel.

The Anatolian Eagles opened with back-to-back wins, 4-1 over Eyupspor and 3-0 against Gaziantep, but a 1-1 draw with Goztepe and a 2-1 loss to Alanyaspor have stalled their momentum.

Having already secured a win and a draw on their travels this season, the Anatolian Eagles will take confidence from their away form and hope to leave Rams Park with another valuable result.

Recep Ucar’s men will also draw encouragement from their last trip to Rams Park, where they held Galatasaray to a goalless draw in the cup, and from collecting four points in two away games this season.

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Konyaspor form (all competitions):





L



D



W



W



W



L





Team News

With Osimhen sidelined, Buruk controversially chose Baris Alper Yilmaz to lead the line against Frankfurt, leaving Mauro Icardi on the bench, and it remains to be seen who starts on Monday.

Ugurcan Cakir, a late-window arrival from Trabzonspor, has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper and is expected to continue in goal.

Konyaspor report no injury concerns ahead of the trip and are set to stick with their 4-1-4-1 formation, with Umut Nayir spearheading the attack.

Deniz Ertas should remain between the posts after a steady run of performances, being the only one guaranteed a spot in the manager’s ever-evolving set up.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Sallai; Torreira, Lemina; Sane, Sara, Akgun; Icardi

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Ertas; Yazgili, Bazoer, Demirbag, Guilherme; Ibrahimoglu; Ndao, Andzouana, Bjorlo, Bardhi; Nayir

We say: Galatasaray 2-0 Konyaspor

Given Galatasaray’s dominant domestic form, five wins from five, 15 goals scored, and just one conceded, they head into this clash as clear favourites despite their recent European setback.

Konyaspor’s early promise has wavered, and their defence may struggle to contain Cimbom’s attack, and while the visitors can be stubborn, especially away from home, the host’s firepower and home advantage should prevail.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email