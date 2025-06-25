Fulham showing 'concrete interest' in Inter striker

Fulham are reportedly showing concrete interest in signing Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi in the current transfer window.

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi this summer.

The 32-year-old spent four years with Portuguese giants Porto before he joined Inter on a free transfer last year.

However, Taremi was unable to establish himself in the Inter side, starting just 18 of his 43 competitive appearances last term.

While there has been a change of manager at Inter, Taremi is unlikely to get the chance to impress new head coach Cristian Chivu.

The Nerazzurri are ready to part ways with Taremi this summer, even though he is under contract until the summer of 2027.

Fulham eyeing Taremi swoop

According to Calcio Mercato, Fulham could present Taremi with the opportunity to move to the Premier League this summer.

The report states that Fulham’s interest has ‘concretely ignited’, although they are yet to make an official offer for the experienced striker.

Inter would like to offload Taremi in a permanent transfer, but they are willing to consider a loan move with an obligation to buy.

Fulham are not the only club weighing up a potential move for Taremi, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Nottingham Forest and Besiktas are among his admirers.

Why are Fulham considering a new striker?

Fulham boss Marco Silva can currently call upon Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez as his main centre-forward options last season.

Muniz scored eight goals in 31 Premier League appearances, while Jimenez netted 12 goals in 38 top-flight matches.

Fulham may not view a new striker as a priority for their summer business, but they may still be keen to add further depth to their forward options, especially as Carlos Vinicius is set to depart.

The Brazilian striker will become a free agent when his Fulham contract expires at the end of June.