Fulham 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Fulham's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Fulham head into their fourth consecutive Premier League campaign in 2025-26 having continued their steady improvement last time around, eventually finishing 11th having only dropped out of the top half on the final day.

Despite a 10th-placed finish on their return to the top flight in the 2022-23 campaign, last season produced the Cottagers’ highest-ever Premier League points tally, as they finished on 54 courtesy of 15 victories from their 38 matches.

Now preparing for their fifth season under the management of Marco Silva, the London outfit will bid to continue to establish themselves in the top flight’s mid-table and make a return to the top half.

Silva’s men are yet to make a signing after several departures on the expiry of their contracts, but they are expected to be more active as the season draws nearer.

Fulham broke their transfer record last summer, bringing in Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal, with the club paying out an initial £27m for the attacking midfielder.

The capital outfit are believed to have the funds available to potentially break that in the current window, and it will be fascinating to see what occurs between now and the end of the market.

Fulham are working towards their 2025-26 Premier League opener, which comes away to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 16, before hosting Manchester United in their season game of the new campaign.

Silva will want some new faces on board as soon as possible, with the club's preparations for the new campaign also set to begin imminently.

Fulham will head to the Algarve for a training camp in late July, with two fixtures set to take place, before travelling back to the United Kingdom to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in their final friendly of the summer.

Here, Sports Mole lists every arrival and exit during Fulham's 2025 summer transfer window.

Fulham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Fulham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Reiss Nelson (end of loan from Arsenal)

Carlos Vinicius (released)

Willian (released)

Tom Cairney (released)

How much have Fulham spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Fulham total spend summer 2025: £0m

Fulham total income summer 2025: £0m

Fulham total profit/loss summer 2025: £0m

Latest Fulham transfer rumours

Fulham squad