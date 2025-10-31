Fulham welcome Premier League basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.
The Cottagers beat Wycombe 5-4 on penalties in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday, but the Old Gold were beaten 4-3 by Chelsea in 90 minutes, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
FULHAM vs. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
FULHAM
Out: Joachim Andersen (hamstring), Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (muscle), Samuel Chukwueze (calf)
Doubtful: Emile Smith Rowe (thigh), Raul Jimenez (groin), Harry Wilson (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Traore, King, Iwobi; Kevin
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwome (knee)
Doubtful: Matt Docherty (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Tchatchoua, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, J. Gomes; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hwang
