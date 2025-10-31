[monks data]
Team News: Fulham vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fulham welcome Premier League basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers beat Wycombe 5-4 on penalties in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday, but the Old Gold were beaten 4-3 by Chelsea in 90 minutes, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


FULHAM vs. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Fulham's Joachim Andersen on October 18, 2025

FULHAM

Out: Joachim Andersen (hamstring), Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (muscle), Samuel Chukwueze (calf)

Doubtful: Emile Smith Rowe (thigh), Raul Jimenez (groin), Harry Wilson (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Traore, King, Iwobi; Kevin

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwome (knee)

Doubtful: Matt Docherty (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Tchatchoua, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, J. Gomes; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hwang

