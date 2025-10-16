[monks data]
Fulham logo
Premier League | Gameweek 8
Oct 18, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Arsenal logo

Fulham
vs.
Arsenal

Team News: Fulham vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Fulham vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League London derby between Fulham and Arsenal.

Arsenal will end gameweek eight of the 2025-26 season at the top of the Premier League table if they can snap a two-game winless run at Fulham's Craven Cottage home on Saturday evening.

The Gunners climbed to the summit with a 2-0 win over West Ham United two weekends ago, while the Cottagers are down in 14th after back-to-back 3-1 losses to Aston Villa and Bournemouth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


FULHAM vs. ARSENAL

FULHAM

Out: Sasa Lukic (groin), Kenny Tete (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: Samuel Chukwueze (unspecified), Raul Jimenez (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Diop, Bassey, Andersen; Castagne, Berge, Cairney, Sessegnon; Wilson, Iwobi; King

ARSENAL

Out: Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Noni Madueke (knee)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (groin), Ben White (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

ID:583674:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2258:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Ben White Martin Odegaard Piero Hincapie Raul Jimenez Sasa Lukic Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!