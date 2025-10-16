Arsenal will end gameweek eight of the 2025-26 season at the top of the Premier League table if they can snap a two-game winless run at Fulham's Craven Cottage home on Saturday evening.
The Gunners climbed to the summit with a 2-0 win over West Ham United two weekends ago, while the Cottagers are down in 14th after back-to-back 3-1 losses to Aston Villa and Bournemouth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
FULHAM vs. ARSENAL
FULHAM
Out: Sasa Lukic (groin), Kenny Tete (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)
Doubtful: Samuel Chukwueze (unspecified), Raul Jimenez (hip)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Diop, Bassey, Andersen; Castagne, Berge, Cairney, Sessegnon; Wilson, Iwobi; King
ARSENAL
Out: Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Noni Madueke (knee)
Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (groin), Ben White (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard
