Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League London derby between Fulham and Arsenal.

Arsenal will end gameweek eight of the 2025-26 season at the top of the Premier League table if they can snap a two-game winless run at Fulham's Craven Cottage home on Saturday evening.

The Gunners climbed to the summit with a 2-0 win over West Ham United two weekends ago, while the Cottagers are down in 14th after back-to-back 3-1 losses to Aston Villa and Bournemouth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

FULHAM

Out: Sasa Lukic (groin), Kenny Tete (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: Samuel Chukwueze (unspecified), Raul Jimenez (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Diop, Bassey, Andersen; Castagne, Berge, Cairney, Sessegnon; Wilson, Iwobi; King

ARSENAL

Out: Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Noni Madueke (knee)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (groin), Ben White (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

