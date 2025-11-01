Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers announce their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira has decided to make nine changes to his starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Fulham.

During the second half of Wednesday's EFL Cup tie against Chelsea, Wolves produced a rousing comeback, despite it ultimately ending in a 4-3 defeat.

However, Pereira has still opted to revert back to much of the team that started the preceding 3-2 loss to Burnley, as well as switching to a back three.

As a result, Emmanuel Agbadou and Toti Gomes have returned to the defence to partner Santiago Bueno, with the injured Matt Doherty and Andre the players to drop out.

Tolu Arokodare had put himself in contention to replace Jorgen Strand Larsen down the centre of the attack, but Pereira has instead retained faith in the Norway international.

Fulham make four changes for Newcastle United defeat

Meanwhile, Marco Silva has made four alterations to the Fulham XI from the last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United last weekend.

Joachim Andersen is able to return to the centre of defence, while there are three alterations in the final third.

Harry Wilson, Josh King and Kevin have all been introduced into the starting lineup, with Alex Iwobi dropping into a deeper midfield role.

Issa Diop, Sasa Lukic, Adama Traore and Emile Smith Rowe are the quartet to miss out on selection.

Former Wolves forward Raul Jimenez has been passed fit after picking up an injury issue against Wycombe Wanderers in midweek.

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Castagne, Cairney, Chukwueze, Lukic, Smith Rowe, Traore, Muniz

Wolves XI: Johnstone; S.Bueno, Agbadou, Toti; Hoever, Bellegarde, Krejci, H.Bueno; Munetsi, Arias; Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa. Moller, Andre, J.Gomes, Hwang, Arokodare, Mosquera, Lopez, Tchatchoua

