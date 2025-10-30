Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Fulham could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fulham could be without seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage.

Joachim Andersen (hamstring), Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (muscle) and Samuel Chukwueze (calf) all remain sidelined with injuries, while a late call will be made on the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe (thigh), Raul Jimenez (groin) and Harry Wilson (knock) who are all doubtful.

After rotating his side for Wednesday’s EFL Cup fourth-round win on penalties against Wycombe, Marco Silva is expected to revert to a similar team to the one that lost 2-1 at Newcastle in the Premier League last weekend.

Despite saving three penalties in the shootout against Wycombe, goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte is set to be replaced by Bernd Leno, while centre-backs Calvin Bassey and Issa Diop could be joined in the four-man defence by full-backs Kenny Tete and Ryan Sessegnon.

Sasa Lukic, who scored against Newcastle last weekend, is expected to renew his partnership in centre-midfield with Sander Berge, while highly-rated teenager Josh King, who scored against Wycombe, will hope to retain his spot in the number 10 role.

Alex Iwobi is likely to start on the left flank and ex-Wolves man Adama Traore will hope to continue on the opposite wing, while club-record signing Kevin could be tasked with leading the line if Jimenez - another former Wolves player - is not fit to return.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Traore, King, Iwobi; Kevin

