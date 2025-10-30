Doherty, Gomes concerns: Predicted Wolves lineup vs. Fulham

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Wolverhampton Wanderers could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be without up to three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

While teenage forward Leon Chiwome remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury, Matt Doherty (knee) and Rodrigo Gomes (groin) have emerge as doubts after they were both forced off in the 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

Ladislav Krejci is expected to earn a recall in defence alongside Santiago Bueno, and Jackson Tchatchoua is set to start at right-back at the expense of Doherty, while David Moller Wolfe - who scored twice against Chelsea - will hope to keep his spot at left-back ahead of Hugo Bueno.

Andre was rested in midweek and Brazilian compatriot Joao Gomes was an unused substitute against Chelsea. Both midfielders are expected to start on Saturday, though, and could be joined in the middle of the pitch by either Marshall Munetsi or Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Jhon Arias, Fer Lopez and Hwang Hee-chan have struggled to make their mark in the first term this term, but all three players will be in contention to start in attack if Rodrigo Gomes misses out.

Jorgen Strand Larsen scored his first Premier League goal of the season in last weekend’s 3-2 home defeat to Burnley and he is expected to lead the line once again, with Tolu Arokodare - who scored against Chelsea - providing cover as a substitute.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Johnstone; Tchatchoua, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, J. Gomes; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hwang

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info