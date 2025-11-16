Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Everton and Fulham.

© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 72

Fulham wins: 24

Draws: 16

Everton wins: 32

Apart from two seasons in the early 1950s when both were in Division Two, Fulham versus Everton has strictly been a top-flight affair, after their first two meetings came in the FA Cup in 1926 and 1948, where Fulham won both in replays.

It took Everton seven matches to record their first win over the Cottagers, winning 5-1 in West London in 1950, and they went on to enjoy a very dominant record over them for the following couple of decades.

Everton contributed to Fulham's relegation from Division One in 1968, as a 5-1 thrashing at Goodison Park in the May of that season was one of the final nails in their coffin during a campaign that saw them finish bottom.

Fulham would not return to the top flight until 2001, but they have become part of the furniture since, featuring in 17 of the subsequent 23 Premier League seasons.

The Toffees were initially welcome visitors to the Cottage, because they were beaten on their first seven PL trips to West London, before a win in 2009, but after that, the tables have turned, with Everton losing just two of the following 10.

This is a fixture that became quite notorious among both sets of supporters though, given how poor Fulham's record was at Goodison Park, because the Cottagers failed to win any of their first 27 league visits - losing 22 in a row between 1961 and 2018.

In a quite astonishing turn of events, though, Fulham have not lost there since, and even won three in a row after returning to the top flight in 2020-21, before drawing 1-1 in October 2024, only being denied a fourth straight success thanks to Beto's injury-time strike.

Fulham have often had the upper hand in cup competitions too, with only one of the seven ties between the sides going against them - during the 2011-12 FA Cup.

Everton were one kick away from reaching the EFL Cup semi-finals in 2023, which would have ended a seven-year wait to reach that stage of any competition, as they led 4-3 on spot kicks heading into the fifth round of takers, but Amadou Onana's woeful penalty kept Fulham alive in the shootout, before the visitors went on to win, as Idrissa Gueye also failed from 12 yards.

Last 20 meetings

May 10, 2025: Fulham 1-3 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2024: Everton 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2024: Fulham 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2023: Everton 1-1p Fulham (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals)

Aug 12, 2023: Everton 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 15, 2023: Everton 1-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2022: Fulham 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 14, 2021: Everton 0-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 22, 2020: Fulham 2-3 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2019: Fulham 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 29, 2018: Everton 3-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2014: Fulham 1-3 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2013: Everton 4-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2013: Fulham 2-1 Everton (League Cup Third Round)

Apr 27, 2013: Everton 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 03, 2012: Fulham 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 28, 2012: Everton 4-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 27, 2012: Everton 2-1 Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Oct 23, 2011: Fulham 1-3 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 19, 2011: Everton 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

May 10, 2025: Fulham 1-3 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2024: Everton 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2024: Fulham 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 12, 2023: Everton 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 15, 2023: Everton 1-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2022: Fulham 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 14, 2021: Everton 0-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 22, 2020: Fulham 2-3 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2019: Fulham 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 29, 2018: Everton 3-0 Fulham (Premier League)