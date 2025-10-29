Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After experiencing mixed fortunes in the EFL Cup, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham will turn their focus back to Premier League matters when they lock horns on Saturday.

Wolves fell to a 4-3 defeat in Wednesday's EFL Cup tie against Chelsea, while the Cottagers saw off Wycombe Wanderers in a penalty shootout to reach the quarter-final stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League meeting between the two sides.

What time does Fulham vs. Wolves kick off?

The top-flight encounter will get underway at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Fulham vs. Wolves being played?

The match will be held at Fulham's Craven Cottage home, which can hold up to 29,130 spectators.

Wolves enjoyed success on their most recent visit to Craven Cottage in November 2024, when Matheus Cunha netted a brace in a resounding 4-1 victory.

How to watch Fulham vs. Wolves in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately, UK viewers will be unable to watch Saturday's fixture live due to the UK's 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

However, there are a number of ways to access highlights of the game. You can watch Match of the Day from 10:30pm on BBC One, while the game's highlights package should be available on the BBC Sport website from 8pm.

Sky Sports should also have highlights of the match on their dedicated app and on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Fulham and Wolves?

The two sides will both be desperate to claim maximum points after enduring a difficult period in the Premier League.

Fulham are languishing in 17th place and three points above the drop zone after losing each of their last four top-flight matches.

As for Wolves, they are propping up the standings and are the only team in the division without a league win to their name this season.

Vitor Pereira's side have failed to take anything from their last two league matches, which saw them fall to consecutive defeats against two promoted sides in Sunderland and Burnley.



