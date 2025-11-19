Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham take on Sunderland at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday.

High-flying Sunderland will be looking to stay in the Premier League's top four on Saturday when they travel to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva's Londoners sit just one point above the relegation zone ahead of kickoff after losing 2-0 to Everton prior to the international break.

As for the Black Cats, Regis Le Bris's side left off with an impressive 2-2 draw against Arsenal on November 8, and they could make it five games unbeaten this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch this Premier League clash between Fulham and Sunderland.

What time does Fulham vs. Sunderland kick off?

This game will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon for those in the UK.

Where is Fulham vs. Sunderland being played?

Craven Cottage will be the backdrop for this weekend's contest, the 28,000-capacity stadium that has been home to Fulham since 1896.

The hosts have only lost once on their own turf in 2025-26.

How to watch Fulham vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

This fixture will not be broadcast live on UK television due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Unfortunately, the game will also be unavailable to stream as a result of the 3pm blackout.

Highlights

Fans will be able to find highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, and they will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also have highlights of all of Saturday's top-flight action from 10:50pm on BBC One.

Who will win Fulham vs. Sunderland?

Fulham would have been hoping to push on after missing out on European football in 2024-25, but they have endured a difficult season so far.

The Cottagers come into this game on the back of a run of five defeats from their last six Premier League games, and while they are at serious risk of dropping into the bottom three this weekend, Silva's side will be hoping that international break can serve as a reset point for their campaign.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have made their first term back in the top flight since their promotion seem simple, and their recruitment in the summer has undeniably paid off given that they are currently fourth.

Granit Xhaka in particular has been the standout for the Black Cats, who will be keen to ride the wave of a Champions League dream for as long as they can.

However, while Le Bris's men have lost just one of their last nine matches across all competitions, their travelling record is contrastingly patchy, and consists of two wins, one draw and two defeats so far.

With that in mind - as well as Fulham's resilience at Craven Cottage - Sunderland may have to settle for a point on Saturday.



Anthony Nolan

