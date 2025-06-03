[monks data]
France lineup vs. Spain: Predicted XI for UEFA Nations League semi-final clash

Doue decision as Deschamps faces dilemma: Predicted France lineup vs. Spain
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how France could line up for Thursday's UEFA Nations League semi-final clash with Spain.

Didier Deschamps has been presented with a few selection dilemmas ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League semi-final showdown with Spain at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

As many as seven players were involved in last weekend's Champions League final - Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Lucas Hernandez, Warren Zaire-Emery, Benjamin Pavard and Marcus Thuram - and it remains to be seen how that could influence the way that Deschamps selects his starting lineup.

Michael Olise and captain Kylian Mbappe are two attackers who are likely to start, while Randal Kolo Muani could also been given the nod by Deschamps in a three-man frontline. Kolo Muani could be sacrificed, though, if either Dembele, Doue or Barcola is deemed ready to start.

Meanwhile, another attacker in contention to feature is Man City-linked Rayan Cherki who is hoping to earn his first senior cap after a stellar campaign with Lyon. The 21-year-old is seemingly unlikely to start, but he could feature as a substitute.

Should Deschamps opt to select a three-man midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot could be joined in the first XI by Roma's Manu Kone or Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi. N'Golo Kante has been left out of Deschamps squad once again, while Eduardo Camavinga is absent though injury.

William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde have also been left out due to injury; the absence of Kounde will likely see Malo Gusto and Pavard compete for the right-back berth, while Lucas Hernandez, Clement Lenglet and uncapped Loic Bade are all left-sided centre-back option who could partner Ibrahima Konate in the heart of defence.

Lucas Digne is likely to be preferred over Theo Hernandez to start at left-back, while Chelsea-linked Mike Maignan remains France's first-choice goalkeeper and should therefore continue between the sticks.

France possible starting lineup: Maignan; Pavard, Konate, L. Hernandez, Digne; Tchouameni, Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

