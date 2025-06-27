Sports Mole looks at how Bayern Munich could line up for their Club World Cup last-16 tie with Flamengo in Florida on Sunday.

Vincent Kompany is set to reinstate his first-choice front three for their Club World Cup last-16 clash with Flamengo in Florida on Sunday.

With progression already assured ahead of their clash with Benfica on Tuesday, Kompany rested the majority of his strongest XI, including Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman in attack.

That backfired though, as Bayern were beaten 1-0 by Benfica, with none of the incoming squad members doing much to persuade Kompany into starting them again here.

Therefore, a similar XI to the one that started against Boca Juniors is likely, with Kane, Olise and Coman leading the attack.

Four Bayern players have already scored multiple goals at this tournament, but Kane is not one of them, so he will look to have a bigger impact on this game compared to the quiet display he put in against Auckland City in particular, despite the 10-0 win in that one.

Musiala is one of the four players to have hit multiple goals, scoring a hat trick against Auckland, but he is still yet to start a game at this tournament, and he remains doubtful for this one.

Jonathan Tah is set to return though, and guarding him from injury was important, given the crisis facing the Bavarians at the back.

Dayot Upamecano is close to full fitness, but Eric Dier is not in the squad, while Kim Min-jae and Hiroki Ito are out injured, so Josip Stanisic has been playing as a centre-back, and has found things a little uncomfortable so far.

Even in midfield, Kompany took no chances, as Leon Goretzka was rested alongside versatile duo Konrad Laimer and Joshua Kimmich, with all three likely to start here.

Thomas Muller started in the 1-0 defeat to Benfica, but that could sadly be his final start in a red shirt, on the same day that Tom Bischof made his very first appearance for the club, following his move from Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Goretzka, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane



