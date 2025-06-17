Flamengo kick off their Club World Cup campaign with a win. And it was a triumph that bore the hallmark of Filipe Luis. The 2-0 victory over Esperance at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia reaffirmed a principle that has become the backbone of the team under the young coach’s leadership: control of possession.

The first match for Jorginho in the red and black was one of the highlights of the game, not only for his technical performance but also for how the Italo-Brazilian midfielder embodied the coach’s “mantra” with mastery.

Since taking charge of Flamengo in October 2024, Filipe Luis has tirelessly emphasised the importance of never giving up possession and building play in an organized way. With the ball at their feet, the team controls the tempo, dictates the pace of attacking moves, and neutralizes opponents through territorial dominance. And that was exactly the scenario in Monday’s (16th) debut. A solid and convincing win over the Tunisians.

Recently signed after leaving Arsenal, Jorginho needed just a few minutes to show his credentials to the Flamengo faithful. Involved from start to finish, the number 21 oozed personality, distributed the play intelligently, and acted as a constant support point in midfield passing exchanges.

Arrascaeta sets Flamengo on the path to victory

Flamengo played true to their style from the first whistle. Measured possession, tactical organisation, and a dominant attitude. The red-and-black team took to the field in Philadelphia with a clear strategy: dictate the pace and patiently find gaps in Esperance’s defence.

And the goal did not take long to come. In the 16th minute, Varela was played down the right flank, looked up, and crossed to the far post. It was a perfect pass to Luiz Araujo, who, first time, set up Arrascaeta. Facing the goal, the Uruguayan made no mistake: a precise side-footed finish, the keeper beaten, and the ball in the net.

Provider and scorer, Luiz Araujo is the man of the match

In the second half, Flamengo’s mission was to repeat their strong first-half performance and extend the lead to avoid any scares. Pedro had two good chances but was denied by the keeper and hit the post. Luiz Araujo, meanwhile, was clinical and sealed the win. Provider for Arrascaeta’s goal, the number seven turned scorer in the second half.

Just as Esperance were growing into the game and threatening Rossi’s goal, he stepped up. Jorginho found a great pass inside the box for Luiz Araujo, who controlled and finished left-footed into Ben Said’s bottom corner. The striker’s eighth goal of the season. The team’s engine and a key piece in Filipe Luis’s system.

This article was originally published on Trivela.