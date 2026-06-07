Sports Mole's The Cage 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland scrap for last semi-final spot

By Ben Knapton | 07 Jun 2026 09:00

The Sports Mole Cage 2026 quarter-finals continue after Dribble Tornado secured their place in the semi-finals, overcoming Mate Amigos on the previous matchday.

Inspired by the legendary Nike cage football era, the tournament has delivered weeks of fan-decided drama, outrageous skill and unforgettable moments. Now, the final semi-final berth is up for grabs as two powerful sides prepare to battle under the cage lights.

Introducing the teams

One more semi-final spot is up for grabs in The Cage! ?



Today's quarter-final ⚔️



?Final Bosses: Ronaldo, Lookman, Wissa

⚡️Viking Voltage: Haaland, Raphinha, Koulibaly



Which trio wins? Vote below! ? pic.twitter.com/USKX4WJib8 — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) June 7, 2026

Final Bosses arrive with a trio built to overwhelm opponents through experience, athleticism and ruthless finishing. Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of football's ultimate competitors, capable of producing decisive moments whenever the pressure rises. Ademola Lookman brings explosive pace, direct dribbling and an eye for goal, while Yoane Wissa - in spite of his injury woes - offers relentless energy, intelligent movement and a constant threat in attacking areas. They are aggressive, clinical and always dangerous in front of goal.

Standing opposite them are Viking Voltage, a side that combines physical dominance with attacking firepower. Kalidou Koulibaly provides leadership, strength and defensive authority, while Raphinha brings flair, creativity and relentless intensity in possession. Leading the charge is Erling Haaland, a player whose combination of power, pace and devastating finishing makes him one of the most feared forwards in world football. They are direct, uncompromising and built to punish the slightest mistake.

What is the Sports Mole Cage 2026?

The fans remain the final judges.

Supporters can vote through Sports Mole social channels and in the website comments section, where every dribble, finish and moment of brilliance fuels the debate. Chemistry, creativity, personality and impact under pressure will determine who advances.

Will Final Bosses' experience and killer instinct carry them into the last four, or can Viking Voltage's power and relentless attacking threat prove too much to handle? The decision belongs to the fans.