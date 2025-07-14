Sports Mole previews Thursday's MLS clash between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two of the top performing teams in Major League Soccer will clash in a blockbuster meeting on Thursday as FC Cincinnati host Inter Miami at TQL Stadium.

While the Lionel Messi-inspired Herons have triumphed in all of their last five MLS fixtures, the hosts saw their winning streak snapped last week against Columbus Crew.

Match preview

FC Cincinnati have established themselves as one of the top MLS sides in recent years, as the Orange and Blue have finished 10th, first and fifth in the overall standings in the last three campaigns.

Pat Noonan, at the helm since December 2021, would have come into the 2025 season with the goal of securing a second MLS Supporters' Shield and a first-ever MLS Cup.

Now over halfway into the campaign, Cincinnati remain firmly in the running to achieve those goals, currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference and third in the overall table with 42 points from 22 fixtures - leaving them just one point behind league leading Philadelphia Union.

The Orange and Blue were top of the table and riding a four-game winning streak heading into their matchday 22 clash with Columbus Crew, but a streak-snapping 4-2 loss meant they relinquished their grip on top spot.

FC Cincinnati will now play host to Inter Miami on Thursday, with the Orange and Blue looking to immediately bounce back and potentially reclaim first place.

Taking all three points will be no easy task though, as the Messi-led Miami are coming into the encounter on a five-match winning run in MLS.

The legendary Argentinian has sensationally scored a brace in each of those victories - alongside four assists - helping boost the Herons to seventh in the overall standings and fifth in the Eastern Conference.

While that standing looks underwhelming on paper, given Inter Miami won the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a significant eight point lead, Javier Mascherano's side have played several fewer games than their surrounding opposition.

Due to Inter Miami's Club World Cup involvement - where they progressed from the group stage before being eliminated 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 - the Herons have played only 19 league matches, meaning they hold three games in hand on the six teams above them.

Inter Miami will, therefore, aim to sustain their current winning momentum, especially with the opportunity to move four points clear at the top of the standings should they win their rescheduled fixtures.

Cincinnati will look to their past home meetings with Inter Miami to draw confidence ahead of this fixture, as the Orange and Blue have won their last three MLS meetings at TQL Stadium, but given Messi's mesmerising run, the visitors will certainly not be lacking belief.

FC Cincinnati MLS form:

Inter Miami MLS form:





W



W



W



W



W



D





Inter Miami form (all competitions):





W



W



W



L



D



W





Team News

FC Cincinnati are expected to be without the availability of Nick Hagglund (chest), Obinna Nwobodo (leg), Sergio Santos (leg) and Yuya Kubo (ankle) due to ongoing injury problems.

Kevin Denkey and Evander have been in glorious goalscoring form for the Orange and Blue in MLS, with 25 goals between them, and both should feature in the starting team on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Miles Robinson could drop out of the team after a poor performance in their 4-2 defeat to Columbus Crew - including scoring an own-goal - with Alvas Powell likely to return to the back three alongside Matt Miazga and Lukas Engel.

Inter Miami will also be without a number of players due to injury issues, including Allen Obando (hamstring), David Ruiz (hamstring), Drake Callender (hernia), Gonzalo Lujan (hamstring), Ian Fray (groin), Noah Allen (hamstring) and Yannick Bright (hamstring).

Marcelo Weigandt is also a doubt for the Herons after the defender was taken off due to an injury in their victory against Nashville SC last week, meaning Ryan Sailor could start at right-back.

The breathtaking form of Messi means the striker is virtually a certainty to lead the line alongside Luis Suarez, while Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia should feature from wide positions.

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Powell, Miazga, Engel; Yedlin, Anunga, Evander, Bucha, Orellano; Kamara, Denkey

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Sailor, Falcon, Martinez, Alba; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez

We say: FC Cincinnati 2-3 Inter Miami

While FC Cincinnati do boast a strong home record against Inter Miami, the remarkable run that Messi is enjoying makes the Herons hard to look past as the eventual winners.

These two teams have been involved in a whole host of goals in the MLS this term - Cincinnati scoring 35 and conceding 31 while Inter Miami have scored 44 and conceded 30 - and we expect that to continue on Thursday with a number of goals scored.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email