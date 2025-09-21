Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Scottish Premiership clash between Falkirk and Hibernian, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hibernian will aim to end their miserable winless run across all competitions when they travel to the Falkirk Stadium to face Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday.

The visitors have failed to win any of their last five matches, while the hosts have managed one win from their last five games.

Match preview

Hibernian enjoyed a fantastic 2024-25 campaign, climbing from an eighth-placed finish in 2023-24 to third in the standings at the end of last term.

David Gray would have been hoping to see his side build on that brilliant result this term, but Hibernian have endured a challenging opening to the new season.

Hibs have won only three of their 12 matches across all competitions, alongside five draws and four defeats, including suffering elimination from both the Europa and Conference League during the qualifying rounds.

While they have managed to remain unbeaten in the league thus far, with one win and three draws, Hibs have failed to win in the Scottish Premiership since the opening day, drawing with Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee United.

Two of those three stalemates have come in a particularly underwhelming five-game winless run for Gray's men, a run which has seen their elimination from the Conference League by Legia Warsaw and from the Scottish League Cup by Rangers.

With just the league to focus on in the foreseeable future, Hibs will be desperate to end their winless run as well as continuing their unbeaten run in the division, and they should be confident against the newly-promoted Falkirk.

Falkirk have had a testing first four games back in the top flight of Scottish league football, recording one win, one draw and two losses, as well as being demolished 4-1 by Celtic in the Scottish League Cup second round.

The Bairns drew 2-2 with Dundee United and lost 3-1 to Livingston before picking up their first win against Aberdeen (1-0), but they were unable to build on that victory against St Mirren last time out, suffering a 2-1 defeat.

Falkirk, as a result, sit narrowly above the relegation zone on goal difference, though Tuesday's match serves as their game in hand over several of the teams around them, meaning they could climb as high as third with a win.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

L W L D



Hibernian Scottish Premiership form: D D D W Hibernian form (all competitions): L D D D L W

Team News Falkirk are without a number of players for Tuesday's encounter due to injury issues, including Aidan Nesbitt, Barney Stewart, Coll Donaldson, Ethan Ross, Finn Yeats, Jamie Sneddon, Kyrell Wilson and Thomas Lang. Dylan Tait has scored five goals for Falkirk this term, while Scott Arfield has netted three, and the pair are both expected to start in attack for the Bairns. As for Hibernian, Joe Newell remains out due to a groin injury that has ruled him out of action since February, while the rest of the squad is expected to be available. Kieron Bowie is Hibernian's top scorer in the league this term with three goals in four appearances, and the in-form forward should lead the line for Hibs here, with Martin Boyle and Jamie McGrath also expected to start in attack. Falkirk possible starting lineup: Bain; Adams, Neilson, Henderson, McCann; Cartwright, Spencer; Arfield, Tait, Miller; MacIver Hibernian possible starting lineup: Smith; O'Hora, Kiranga, Iredale; C Cadden, Mulligan, Levitt, N Cadden; Boyle, Bowie, McGrath

We say: Falkirk 1-2 Hibernian



Hibernian may be struggling heading into this clash, but a game against newly-promoted Falkirk gives the visitors an opportunity to end their winless run, and given the difference in quality between the two teams, we expect the visitors to win this one.











