Eyupspor welcome Goztepe SK to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Saturday, aiming to spark a revival after a poor start to their Turkish Super Lig campaign.

Last season, Eyup began brightly after promotion, but this time it is Goz Goz setting the pace and looking to protect their unbeaten record.

Eyupspor’s debut top-flight campaign last term was remarkable, surpassing expectations with a sixth-placed finish, and shocking several heavyweights at home along the season.

However, the departure of Arda Turan – who coached them to promotion and in their first top-flight season – to Shakhtar Donetsk left a void, as his replacement, former international teammate Selcuk Sahin, has struggled to replicate that success.

The Istanbul outfit opened with defeats to Konyaspor and Besiktas, briefly steadied themselves with a win over Alanyaspor and a draw against Basaksehir, only to falter again with losses to Galatasaray and newly-promoted Genclerbirligi.

That 1-0 defeat to a previously pointless Genclerbirligi has piled pressure on Sahin, making this clash crucial for his young tenure at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

Eyupspor edged this fixture 1-0 last season when confidence was high, but the landscape has shifted, as the visitors now occupy the role of early-season overachievers.

Goztepe remain unbeaten after six matches, winning three and drawing three, a run that includes strong performances against giants like Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Last Friday, Stanimir Kolev Stoilov’s men dismantled Besiktas 3-0, with Juan, Ibrahim Mohammad Abdallah Sabra, and Rhaldney all opening their scoring accounts for the season.

That victory lifted Goz Goz to second place on 12 points, level with Fenerbahce but ahead on goal difference, and it kept them among only three unbeaten sides in the league, alongside Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Two of their three wins and six of their 10 goals have come away from home, a significant improvement on the road, after managing just three away victories in 18 games last season, and Goztepe will be eager to underline their rise, asserting dominance over Eyupspor and strengthening their early European ambitions.

Sahin experimented with a 4-4-2 for the first time this season in the loss to Genclerbirligi, making it the fourth formation he has tried in the opening six matches, though the 3-4-2-1 has produced their only win of the campaign.

Luccas Claro, Nihad Mujakic, and Robin Yalcin should anchor the defence in the case of a back three, but the big decision will be in attack, with the coach having to make a decision on who starts between Umut Bozok, Denis Dragus or Mame Thiam.

Goztepe will also have close to a full squad, with winger Ogun Bayrak being the only absentee as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

The visitors are also expected to retain their back-three system, though with a two-man attack that will likely be Janderson and Juan.

Marcos; Yalcin, Claro, Mujakic; Calegari, Demirbay, Kayan, Gurler; Sesler, Ampem; Bozok

Lis; Santos, Heliton, Bokele; Dennis; Kurtulan, Rhaldney, Cherni, Olaitan; Janderson, Juan

We say: Eyupspor 0-1 Goztepe SK

Goztepe come into this clash full of confidence after their emphatic win over Besiktas, leaving them with momentum to extend that run against an Eyupspor side that has looked short of ideas under Sahin.

Goz Goz have also improved on the road this season, and they appear well placed to exploit Eyupspor’s struggles.

