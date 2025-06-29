Sports Mole takes a look at four clubs who could sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has announced that he will leave Everton when his contract expires on June 30.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has announced that he will be leaving Everton when his contract expires on Monday.

The 28-year-old striker has bid farewell to the Toffees after nine years at the club where he made 273 appearances across all competitions and scored 71 goals.

Calvert-Lewin joined Everton from Sheffield United for around £1.5m in the summer of 2016, and since then he has earned 11 international caps for England, scoring four goals.

His best goalscoring season in an Everton jersey was in the 2020-21 campaign when he netted 16 Premier League goals in 33 games, and the injury-prone striker was unable to build on that season.

Indeed, Calvert-Lewin has scored a combined 17 goals across the last four top-flight campaigns, including just three goals netted in 26 outings under Sean Dyche and current boss David Moyes in the 2024-25 season.

The striker has now decided that the time has come to “seek a new challenge” and he has taken to Instagram to thank all those associated with Everton for their “unwavering support” over the years.

Calvert-Lewin confirms Everton exit after nine years at Goodison Park

“After nine remarkable years at this club, I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision - together with my family - to begin a new chapter in my career,” Calvert-Lewin said in a statement.

“This isn't something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow, and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.

“I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I've worked with over the years, and to my teammates who have become lifelong friends.

“Above all, I want to speak to you, the fans. Your passion is the beating heart of this club. Whether times were good or tough, your unwavering support never faltered.

“Celebrating goals at Goodison Park, feeling that roar, is an experience I'll carry with me forever.

“This choice to move on was not simply about me-it was a decision my family and I spent a long time considering together. We believe it's the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn't lessen the bond I'll always have with Everton.

“I'm deeply proud of what we've shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride.

“My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club.

“Thank you for everything. From my very first day, I always knew what it meant to play for Everton. Up the Toffees.”

Four clubs who could sign Calvert-Lewin this summer

Calvert-Lewin has now entered the prime years of his career and although injuries have taken their toll on the striker in recent seasons, a number of clubs are sure to consider taking a punt on the free agent this summer.

Earlier this year, Calvert-Lewin expressed a strong desire to play in the Champions League, so a move to Newcastle United could appeal to the striker, who could be viewed by the Magpies as either a replacement for Callum Wilson or an alternative to top target Joao Pedro, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

Regular first-team football may not be guaranteed at St James’ Park, though, as talisman Alexander Isak is set to continue leading the line for Eddie Howe’s side next season, unless an astronomical offer is made by one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Calvert-Lewin and although they cannot offer European football in 2025-26, the lure of representing a club with the stature of the Red Devils could appeal to the Sheffield-born striker.

Ruben Amorim is known to be on the lookout for a new centre-forward and if they fail to win the race for one of their top targets, such as Viktor Gyokeres, then Calvert-Lewin would represent a much cheaper alternative who could battle with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee for regular starts down the middle.

Could West Ham, Leeds rival Newcastle, Man Utd for Calvert-Lewin?

Another Premier League side who are believed to be searching for a new striker are West Ham United, who have seen Evan Ferguson return to Brighton following a brief loan spell and Danny Ings released upon the expiration of his contract.

Head coach Graham Potter is understood to be an admirer of Calvert-Lewin, who could be attracted by living in London, working under a progressive coach and linking up in attack with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta.

According to TEAMtalk, newly-promoted Leeds United have recently made contact with Calvert-Lewin’s representatives to ascertain whether the would be willing to move to Elland Road this summer.

Daniel Farke’s side, who won the Championship title last season, are said to be keen to bolster their squad with Premier League-proven players, and Calvert-Lewin certainly ticks that box, although their interest in the striker comes at a time when they have allegedly made progress in their efforts to sign Lecce forward Nikola Krstovic.