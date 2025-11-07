[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 11
Nov 8, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Fulham logo

Everton
vs.
Fulham

Team News: Everton vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Everton and Fulham.

Everton will be looking to avoid suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats at the Hill Dickinson Stadium when they play host to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

While the Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland last Monday, the Cottagers beat basement club Wolves 3-0 on home soil last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


EVERTON vs. FULHAM

 

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot/groin)

Doubtful: Iliman Ndiaye (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

FULHAM

Out: Antonee Robinson (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez

