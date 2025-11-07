Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Everton and Fulham.

Everton will be looking to avoid suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats at the Hill Dickinson Stadium when they play host to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

While the Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland last Monday, the Cottagers beat basement club Wolves 3-0 on home soil last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot/groin)

Doubtful: Iliman Ndiaye (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

FULHAM

Out: Antonee Robinson (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez

No Data Analysis info