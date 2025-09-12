Sports Mole rounds up the injury and suspension news ahead of Everton's clash with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Everton welcome Aston Villa to Hill Dickinson Stadium for their second Premier League fixture at the new venue on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees are brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins before the international break, while Villa are still seeking their first win of the season.

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)

Doubtful: Vitaliy Mykolenko (groin), Nathan Patterson (groin), Adam Aznou (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Garner; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

ASTON VILLA

Out: Andres Garcia (knock)

Doubtful: Matty Cash (quad), Amadou Onana (hamstring), Ross Barkley (lacking fitness), Boubacar Kamara (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Pau Torres, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans, Elliott; Malen, Watkins, Rogers



