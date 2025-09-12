Everton welcome Aston Villa to Hill Dickinson Stadium for their second Premier League fixture at the new venue on Saturday afternoon.
The Toffees are brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins before the international break, while Villa are still seeking their first win of the season.
EVERTON vs. ASTON VILLA
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)
Doubtful: Vitaliy Mykolenko (groin), Nathan Patterson (groin), Adam Aznou (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Garner; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry
ASTON VILLA
Out: Andres Garcia (knock)
Doubtful: Matty Cash (quad), Amadou Onana (hamstring), Ross Barkley (lacking fitness), Boubacar Kamara (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Pau Torres, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans, Elliott; Malen, Watkins, Rogers
