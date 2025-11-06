Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Everton against Fulham at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Everton will be looking to end their three-match winless run in the Premier League when they welcome Fulham to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this Saturday.

The Toffees endured a couple of convincing defeats against Man City and Tottenham, before bouncing back with a 1-1 draw against Sunderland on Monday.

The Cottagers, on the other hand, ended their four-match losing run in the Premier League when they picked up an emphatic 3-0 win over Wolves last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch this tasty Premier League contest.

What time does Everton vs. Fulham kick off?

Everton will kick off against Fulham at 3:00pm on Saturday, November 8 for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Where is Everton vs. Fulham being played?

Fulham will make the trip to the brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium looking to become just the second away team to win at Everton's state-of-the-art ground.

The venue has an overall seated capacity of over 52,000, meaning the atmosphere should be cracking.

How to watch Everton vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

This Premier League game will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Fans will not be able to stream the game either, due to the same UK rules.

Highlights

Fortunately for supporters, highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, and they will also be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League matches from 10:50pm on BBC One.

Who will win Everton vs. Fulham?

Everton are not exactly in the midst of a crisis, but one victory from their last seven Premier League games indicates a sharp drop in form for David Moyes and his men.

The Toffees were comfortably beaten by both Man City and Tottenham in recent weeks, though they were able to stop the rot away at Sunderland by getting a draw.

Fulham also ended their rotten run of results when they thrashed Wolves over the weekend - a result which ultimately cost Vitor Pereira his job.

Marco Silva and his men certainly needed that result after losing four straight Premier League games against Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Both Everton and Fulham could do with another positive result on Saturday, and the Toffees will fancy their chances considering they have not tasted defeat in this fixture in their last three meetings.



