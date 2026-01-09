Preview: Levante vs Espanyol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 09 Jan 2026 21:16 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 21:35

Espanyol will be aiming to bounce back from a first La Liga defeat since the start of November when they continue their campaign against Levante on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors are enjoying a strong campaign, sitting fifth in the La Liga table, while the home side are 19th, picking up 13 points from their first 17 matches of the campaign.

Match preview

Levante will enter this match off the back of an excellent result, beating Sevilla 3-0 in La Liga, with the victory proving to be their first in Spain's top flight since the start of October.

The Frogs now have a record of three wins, four draws and 10 defeats from their 17 La Liga matches this season, which has left them 19th in the division on 13 points.

Luis Castro could not have dreamed of having a better start to life at the helm, with the 45-year-old winning his first game in charge against Sevilla, and it would be incredible if another victory could be secured against Espanyol considering their form this term.

Levante have the worst home record in the division this term, only picking up two points from their seven matches, while Espanyol have 14 points from their eight games on their travels.

Espanyol actually have the fifth-best away record in Spain's top flight this term, while they have only conceded seven times in their eight matches on the road.

© Imago

The Catalan outfit have won 10, drawn three and lost five of their 18 league matches this season, with 33 points leaving them fifth, five points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Espanyol will enter this match off the back of a disappointing result, losing 2-0 at home to Barcelona in the Catalan derby, and that defeat actually broke a five-game winning run in Spain's top flight dating back to the end of November.

Having been knocked out of the Copa del Rey, Manolo Gonzalez's side only have the league to focus on this season, and a European spot in the table is certainly achievable.

As mentioned, Espanyol are only actually five points off fourth-placed Atletico, while they are five points ahead of sixth-placed Real Betis.

The White and Blues finished 14th in Spain's top flight last season, so their improvement this term has been immense, and they will be determined to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Levante La Liga form:

LLLLDW

Levante form (all competitions):

LWLLDW

Espanyol La Liga form:

WWWWWL

Espanyol form (all competitions):

WLWWWL

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Levante will be without the services of Roger Brugue, Unai Elgezabal and Victor Garcia on Sunday through injury, while Etta Eyong will not feature despite the fact that his Cameroon side that have now been eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivan Romero has scored four times in 16 appearances this season, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 24-year-old.

Carlos Alvarez, who has three goals to his name this term, is also in line to feature in an advanced area, while Manu Sanchez will be a notable starter at left-back.

As for Espanyol, Charles Pickel has returned after representing DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the midfielder could be back in the squad for this match.

The Catalan outfit have no injury concerns for this game, but head coach Gonzalez will not be able to call upon Pol Lozano, who is suspended after picking up a milestone booking last time out.

Pere Milla has been in strong form this season, scoring six goals in 16 appearances, and the 33-year-old will feature in the final third of the field.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, De la Fuente, Moreno, Sanchez; Martinez, Arriaga; Tunde, Alvarez, Losada; Romero

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Zarate, Exposito; Dolan, Milla, Carreras; Fernandez

We say: Levante 1-2 Espanyol

Levante will certainly have been boosted by their success over Sevilla last time out, but Espanyol will be determined to bounce back from their defeat in the Catalan derby, and we are backing the visitors to navigate their way to all three points on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.