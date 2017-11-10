Nov 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
England
0-0
Germany

Gomez (45'), Livermore (59')
FT

England boss Gareth Southgate lavishes praise on debutantes

Southgate lavishes praise on debutantes
England boss Gareth Southgate praises the young debutantes he featured for the Three Lions against Germany.
England manager Gareth Southgate has heaped praise on the youngsters who made their international debuts in the international friendly against Germany.

The Three Lions boss, who named least experienced England starting lineup for 37 years in the 0-0 draw, singled out Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Crystal Palace's Ruben Loftus-Cheek for plaudits after the game.

"First half a couple of really goods saves from Jordan, we caused our own problems with a couple of those. But we posed our own questions and I thought we used the ball well," he told reporters.

Regarding Loftus-Cheek, Southgate said that the midfielder lived up to his lofty expectations once he had settled into the match.

"He did everything I know he can do. It took him 10 minutes to realise he's OK here," Southgate added. "He is capable of anything. He has the physical attributes and can handle the ball. He will gain huge confidence from it. There will be harder tests as the likes of Germany will have another gear to go to."

England's draw with Germany brought to an end a seven-match winning streak in all competitions for the world champions.

