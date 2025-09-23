Eintracht Frankfurt have made a name for themselves in recent years when it comes to developing attacking talent – and selling it at a premium. Now, they may already be nurturing their next superstar: 18-year-old Can Uzun.

Eintracht Frankfurt have made a name for themselves in recent years when it comes to developing attacking talent – and selling it at a premium. From Sebastien Haller and Luka Jovic to Randal Kolo Muani and Hugo Ekitike, the German club have pocketed £350m from their forwards. Now, they may already be nurturing their next superstar: 18-year-old Can Uzun.

The Turkish international, born and raised in Germany, is enjoying a blistering start to the 2025-26 campaign – and is already being tipped by some pundits as the best teenager in Europe this season, outperforming even Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal.

Frankfurt’s impressive track record of selling strikers

Although Uzun represents Turkey internationally, his footballing development has been entirely German. Born in Regensburg, he came through the youth ranks at Nurnberg and had a breakthrough campaign in the 2. Bundesliga last season, scoring 16 goals at just 18 years of age.

His performances earned him a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, where he was expected to be eased in gradually. In his first season, he only played 668 minutes but still managed to contribute to six goals. Now, however, he looks ready to explode onto the scene properly.

Eintracht Frankfurt have quietly become one of Europe’s smartest selling clubs when it comes to attacking talent. After selling Haller to West Ham United and Jovic to Real Madrid, they also moved Andre Silva, Randal Kolo Muani (€100m to PSG), and Omar Marmoush – followed more recently by Hugo Ekitike, who joined Liverpool this summer for £79m. In total, Frankfurt have received a staggering £350m for their forwards in recent years.

Can Uzun’s outstanding start

So far this season, Can Uzun has been nothing short of sensational. He opened his account with an assist in a DFB-Pokal clash against Engers and followed it up in the Bundesliga with four goals and two assists in just four matches. He also scored a stunning goal on his Champions League debut in a 5-1 thrashing of Galatasaray.

That brings his tally to five goals and three assists in six matches across all competitions – elite numbers for a teenager just starting his top-flight journey.

With Uzun, Arda Guler (Real Madrid), and Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) all emerging as serious talents, Turkey appear to be building a formidable next generation of attacking players. If Uzun keeps up this level of performance, Frankfurt may once again be preparing for another nine-figure sale.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.