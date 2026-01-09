Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham United Under-21s - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 09 Jan 2026 16:44

After progressing from their respective groups, AFC Wimbledon and West Ham United Under-21s meet in the third round of the EFL Trophy on Monday evening.

Returning to Plough Lane for the first time in 2026, the Dons host a young Hammers side who have lost just twice in their last six encounters.

Match preview

Following their promotion via the League Two play-offs last season, AFC Wimbledon have made a good start to life in England's third tier.

After 24 League One matches, Johnnie Jackson’s team sit 13th with 31 points, having won nine, drawn four and lost 11.

They have also enjoyed success in the group phase of the EFL Trophy, finishing with two wins from three to comfortably reach the knockout stages.

Survival would have been the main objective this season, and although Wimbledon are only four points clear of the dreaded drop-zone, their current position suggests they are on course to achieve that target with ease.

The Dons opened 2026 with a 3-1 victory away to Leyton Orient, but their strong away form was halted just a few days later by a 2-0 defeat at Wycombe.

Monday night offers a chance to improve on their record at home, even if it is an EFL Trophy tie, with their 15 points from 11 home games the fifth-worst record in League One.

© Imago

West Ham United Under-21s, meanwhile, come into the tie after an impressive festive spell, though their last two fixtures were postponed due to weather.

Like their Monday night opponents, the Hammers also progressed with six points, after claiming two wins from their three group games and will be confident of making it through to the next round of the competition.

Although before Christmas, their last game saw them win 5-1 against Aldershot in the England National League Cup, highlighting their good form and strong attacking threat.

In Premier League 2 Division 1, Greg Lincoln’s side sit ninth with four wins, three draws and two defeats from nine matches, leaving them just three points off third place.

A place in the EFL Trophy quarter-finals is up for grabs on Monday night, meaning the winner will be just three wins away from lifting the trophy at Wembley.

AFC Wimbledon EFL Trophy form:

L W W

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

D L D L W L

West Ham United Under-21's EFL Trophy form:

W L W

West Ham United Under-21s form (all competitions):

W W L W L W

Team News

© Imago

With this being a third match in 12 days, and an EFL Trophy tie, Jackson is expected to rotate heavily.

Mathew Stevens has recently returned from a major hamstring injury, it is likely he will not be risked ahead of this one.

Aron Sasu has not been the preferred option in recent weeks, however, he could gain some valuable minutes

As for West Ham United U21's, it will be nearly three weeks since they were last in action so could make wholesale changes from their last match.

George Earthy, who scored for the Irons last time out, is close to a move to Bristol City and is not expected to be involved.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

McDonnell; Asiimwe, Lewis, Bauer, Johnson, Seddon; Maycock, Smith, McCoy-Splatt; Sasu, Orsi

West Ham United Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Wooster; Medine, Golambeckis, Oyebade, Clayton; Fearon, Orford, Ajala; Cummings, Landers, Adiele

We say: AFC Wimbledon 3-1 West Ham United Under-21s

Having more experience at this level and keen to improve on their home form, we expect AFC Wimbledon to advance to the quarter-finals with ease.

