Preview: Luton Town vs Swindon Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Luton Town welcome Swindon Town to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday for the round of 16 in the EFL Trophy, with both sides battling for promotion from their respective divisions.

The Hatters enter this fixture off the back of a 2-1 victory over Stevenage at the weekend, while Ian Holloway’s side have not played a match since their 2-0 win over Gillingham on New Year’s Day.

Match preview

Jack Wilshere has revitalised this Luton side since the club took the decision to appoint him as manager in October 2025, with the Hatters now in the League One playoff conversation.

The youthful manager has been in charge for 18 games in all competitions, producing nine wins, five draws and four defeats.

A 2-1 win over Stevenage will have been the perfect preparation for this EFL Trophy round of 16 fixture, carrying on their fine recent form across the festive period as they have won three of their last four matches.

Fans will not want this fine form to stop or allow anything to derail a season in which Wilshere aims to return the Hatters back to the Championship, following their shock relegation last season under Matt Bloomfield, so the chance to move towards silverware with a win will always be welcomed by supporters.

After topping Southern Section Group H of the EFL Trophy thanks to wins over Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s and Barnet, Luton put four past Exeter City in the round of 32, scoring three of their goals before half time.

Swindon are flying high at the top of League Two as they occupy second position in the division, only five points behind Bromley; however, they do have a game in hand.

Holloway will be pleased with his side's performance this season, as they have the joint-fourth-best attack in the division, while only three clubs have conceded fewer goals than them in the league.

The Robins will not be phased that Luton are currently competing in the division above them, as they eliminated Peterborough United, a League One side, from the EFL Trophy in the last round.

Fans will also take confidence from their recent record against Luton, as they have won four of their last six against the Hatters, but being aware of this, they will know the hosts have been more successful when the two sides have squared off, winning 31 of the 70 meetings, while Swindon have only triumphed in 24.

Luton Town EFL Trophy form:

W L W W

Luton Town form (all competitions):

D L W W L W

Swindon Town EFL Trophy form:

W L W W

Swindon Town form (all competitions):

L W W L W W

Team News

Luton came through their game at the weekend with Stevenage largely unscathed, with the only question being over Lamine Fanne, who was withdrawn at half time.

Wilshere will likely opt for several changes from the side that earned three points at the weekend, with a huge clash to follow in the league when they will square off against second-placed Lincoln City.

Swindon have not played since New Year's Day, and so Holloway may look at this as the perfect fixture to get any rustiness out of his side ahead of their continued push towards promotion when they face Salford City at the weekend.

The Robins will still be without Ollie Clarke, who is serving a suspension, while Paul Glatzel has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Furthermore, Finley Munroe will not be available due to an accumulation of yellow cards in the EFL Trophy.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Walters, Andersen, Makosso, Bramall; Saville, Walsh, Clark; Nelson, Kodua; Yates

Swindon Town possible starting lineup:

Ripley; Wright, Tafazolli, Mabete; McGregor, Kilkenny, Nichols, Kirkman; Oldaker; Drinan, Palmer

We say: Luton Town 1-2 Swindon Town

An upset is on the cards as Swindon enter the game in fine form with players fresh after almost a fortnight break; Luton are expected to change several players ahead of their huge League One clash at the weekend, potentially upsetting their rhythm.

