Derby County are reportedly closing in on signing a United States international that is currently participating in the Gold Cup.

Derby County are allegedly closing in on the signing of a United States international.

With John Eustace having kept the Rams in the Championship, expectations are growing at Pride Park as fans anticipate a season away from the relegation zone.

Eustace walked away from a promotion challenge at Blackburn Rovers to take charge of Derby in February, delivering 21 points from 14 games during the final third of the campaign.

While the East Midlands outfit are yet to make any additions for 2025-26, there are seemingly attempting to make a major coup over the coming days.

USA international on his way?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Derby are closing in on a deal to sign Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang.

The 24-year-old is currently a part of the Stars and Stripes squad for the Gold Cup, highlighting his progression over the past 12 months.

Agyemang has five goals from his opening nine games for his country, two of which have come in the ongoing competition.

On the international stage, he can count strikes against Venezuela, Costa Rica, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, and Haiti on his record.

Meanwhile, a total of 22 goals and five assists have come from 72 appearances for Charlotte, including six goals in this season's MLS.

Although Charlotte would ideally like to retain his services, Agyemang's contract expires at the end of the year.

Agyemang is said to have already said yes to Derby with the clubs now negotiating a fee.

Immediate first choice?

Only Jerry Yates, with 10 goals, reached double figures for Derby in the Championship last season and he has already returned to parent club Swansea City.

No other attack-minded player scored more than four strikes, seemingly opening the door for Agyemang to become first choice down the middle.

However, there is potential for Agyemang to be representing USA until July 6, which would inevitably result in him joining pre-season later than is ideal.