Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Derby County and Southampton, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Southampton make the trip to Pride Park to face Derby County on Saturday afternoon with the opportunity to move into the top half of the Championship table.

However, 20th-placed Derby have the chance to move level on points with the Saints if they can prevail in the East Midlands.

Match preview

Derby County have reached the start of October wishing that they could play West Bromwich Albion every week with the Baggies remaining the only team that they have overcome this season, doing so twice given their EFL Cup tie.

Nevertheless, only losing one of their last six matches in the Championship feels like a step in the right direction for John Eustace and his squad when they would have expected a faster start to the campaign.

Since their second win over West Brom on September 13, the Rams have lost 1-0 at home to Preston North End before earning successive 1-1 draws.

Those points have been secured from a trip to Wrexham and a home fixture with Charlton Athletic, Derby coming from behind on both occasions.

However, they remain without a home win this season and have only scored more than twice in a game when losing 5-3 to Coventry City seven matches ago.

As for Southampton, Will Still would have hoped to have won more than twice in eight Championship games as he bids to guide the club to an immediate return to the Premier League.

That said, this is a team that has earned four points from games against leaders Middlesbrough and Sheffield United over the past week, subsequently lifting the mood at St Mary's.

With those results coming on the back of the spirited 2-1 defeat at Liverpool in the EFL Cup, there are signs that things are beginning to click for Still and his players.

Ross Stewart's return to fitness is a major positive, the former free-scoring Sunderland man's double at Sheffield United representing two of his three goals since the start of 2024-25 due to injury issues and struggling to get back into the starting lineup.

These two teams are meeting for the first time since an FA Cup in 2019. Derby have not emerged victorious versus Southampton for seven games stretching back to 2007.

Derby County Championship form:

D D W L D D

Derby County form (all competitions):

L D W L D D

Southampton Championship form:

L D D L D W

Southampton form (all competitions):

D D L L D W

Team News

If Eustace makes a change to his Derby XI, David Ozoh is most likely to be recalled in the engine room ahead of Ebou Adams.

Despite failing to score in 228 minutes of Championship football so far, United States international Patrick Agyemang should retain his place down the middle of the attack.

Having made consecutive starts and racking up 171 minutes across the space of three days, Stewart may drop down to the substitutes' bench to protect his fitness.

Cameron Archer could be restored to the attack in his place, while Jay Robinson and Ryan Fraser may also feature in the final third.

Ronnie Edwards has impressed at right-back of late and should retain his spot, albeit in an unfamiliar role.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Johnston, Sanderson, Clarke, Elder; Ozoh, Travis; Clark, Morris, Brereton Diaz; Agyemang

Southampton possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; Edwards, Wood, Quarshie, Manning; Jander, Charles; Fraser, Robinson, Armstrong; Archer

We say: Derby County 1-2 Southampton

Despite their lack of wins, Derby are slowly improving this season and may relish this high-profile fixture in the East Midlands. Nevertheless, we cannot ignore that Southampton have impressed in the last two games and could have enough confidence to edge this contest in the closing stages.

