Preview:Derby vs Norwich - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Derby County and Norwich City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

As part of the next midweek treat of Championship football, Derby County will take on Norwich City on Tuesday, 21 October at Pride Park.

The match puts together two underperforming teams, with both clubs currently just one point above the drop zone after 10 matches played.

Although it is too early to call any game a relegation six-pointer, a defeat for either manager on Tuesday night would be a hammer blow.

Match preview

It has been a torrid campaign for Derby County so far, especially considering big things were expected this season following a strong end to the season under John Eustace.

After ten matches played this season, though, the Rams have only managed to win one game, and that was a largely unconvincing 1-0 triumph over West Bromwich Albion, who missed more than a handful of chances throughout.

At the weekend, Eustace's men suffered arguably their worst result of the season - a 1-0 defeat to Oxford United, who leapfrogged Derby as a result of that victory.

If things do not improve soon, then Eustace could find himself out of a job, but for now, he retains the support of the Derby board, who famously persuaded him to leave Blackburn Rovers last season while they were in the thick of a promotion race.

Eustace's opposite number on Tuesday night is Liam Manning, who only took the reins at Norwich City in the summer.

His predecessor, Johannes Hoff Thorup, was sacked at the end of last season as the Norwich board felt that a 13th-placed finish was unacceptable, so it is no surprise that there are already rumours swirling about Manning's future.

After 10 matches played, the Canaries find themselves in 20th position in the Championship table, far closer to relegation to League One than a return to the top flight.

At the weekend, Norwich fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Bristol City, Manning's previous employers. Not only did that mark three consecutive defeats for the Canaries, but they were also booed off the pitch by their supporters after the full-time whistle.

A toxic atmosphere is festering at Carrow Road, so perhaps an away trip could be just what the doctor ordered at a time when Manning reportedly needs a win to keep his job.

Derby County Championship form:

WLDDDL

Norwich City Championship form:

DLDLLL

Team News

Derby County could be without as many as five players for this match, with Liam Thompson, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Sondre Langas, Owen Beck and Curtis Nelson all in the treatment room.

Scoring goals has been the biggest issue for the Rams so far this season, and they have failed to net more than one in any of their last six matches. Therefore, Patrick Agyemang may get the nod up top after settling for a place on the bench at the weekend.

More is required from Carlton Morris, who has failed to score in any of his last six league appearances for the Rams. Eustace will be hoping that the former Luton Town man can rediscover his top form, but a stint on the bench would not be unjustified at this point.

As for Norwich City, Manning is dealing with even more injury problems than his opposite number.

As many as eight players could miss out on Tuesday night, with Jose Cordoba ruled out with a muscular problem and Shane Duffy out with a calf concern.

Mathias Kvistgaarden, Ben Chrisene, Papa Amadou Diallo, Gabe Forsyth, Anis Silmane and Amankwah Forson are all doubts, but Manning will be hopeful that at least a few of them can make the squad.

The goalscoring burden will once again fall on the shoulders of Josh Sargent, who will now perhaps feel like he should have left the club in the summer when he had the chance.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Johnston, Sanderson, Clarke, Forsyth; Ozoh, Adams; Weimann, Brereton, Brewster; Agyemang

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, Medic, Darling, Schlupp; Mattsson, McLean; Jurasek, Marcondes, Schwartau; Sargent

We say: Derby County 1-1 Norwich City

It is hard to call a winner here, mainly because neither side have a recent history of winning football matches. Both managers are under pressure, and the fear of defeat will likely result in minimal risks being taken, so a draw feels like the most likely outcome.

A stalemate certainly would not be a shock result for Derby County, as only Southampton have played out more than the Rams in the Championship so far this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Andy Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email