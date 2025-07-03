Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between DC United and Atlanta United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a matchup of two sides near the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, DC United host Atlanta United in MLS action at Audi Field on Saturday.

Both sides are currently on three-match domestic losing runs in league play with DC sitting 12th in the East following a 1-0 defeat at home to Nashville SC, while the Five Stripes were beaten 3-1 by the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Match preview

After a rough month of June, DC United find themselves in a familiar position in the table, well behind the pack in the playoff race, currently 10 points below that line.

All season long this group have been indecisive in the attacking third and struggled to find the back of the net netting the joint-fewest goals in the league thus far (17).

The Black and Red would equal their longest losing run of the 2025 regular season with another defeat this weekend, losing three of their matches last month by a combined margin of 10-1.

DC United head into this contest on a four-match winless run at home in this competition, scoring a combined two goals at Audi Field over that stretch.

Troy Lesesne’s men have only led at the interval on four occasions domestically all year, winning three of those encounters with the other ending in a 2-2 draw with Toronto in their regular season opener.

In their three league fixtures this year versus sides currently below them in the Eastern Conference standings, the Black and Red are winless, collecting a mere two points.

Since coming off a strong three-game homestand in May, Atlanta United have regressed tremendously over the past few weeks of the season.

Ronny Deila’s men came into their final match of May on a two-game winning run, but have since reeled off three straight defeats, putting them just three points above CF Montreal for last place in the conference.

Not only have the Five Stripes lost a lot this season but they have often been dismantled in those games, with six of their 10 defeats on the year being by multiple goals.

While DC cannot seem to buy a goal at times, getting through the Atlanta defence has been far too easy in 2025, with this team conceding the second-most goals in the East thus far (37).

Of the 37 goals that they have allowed in the regular season, 22 have come away from home, with a combined nine in their last three league fixtures.

Audi Field though has been good to them over the past few years, with the Five Stripes unbeaten in their previous five visits there, conceding a mere two goals altogether over that stretch.

DC United Major League Soccer form:

Atlanta United Major League Soccer form:

Team News

In their defeat to Nashville DC were without Joao Peglow and Lukas MacNaughton due to thigh strains, while Kristian Fletcher sat out because of a knee injury.

Gabriel Pirani will be suspended for this match, and Aaron Herrera could be back after Guatemala were eliminated in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup Wednesday by the USA.

On the Atlanta side, Ajani Fortune is dealing with a broken foot, Josh Cohen has a sore groin, Tristan Muyumba will be questionable with a muscle strain, Stian Rode Gregersen has a sore hamstring, while Bartosz Slisz will have to sit out with a yellow card suspension.

Brooks Lennon had the only Five Stripes goal in a losing effort against the Crew last week, his first strike of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign.

DC United possible starting lineup:

Barraza; Tubbs, Bartlett, Rowles; Antley, Hopkins, Enow, Schnegg; Badji, Benteke, Kijima

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Guzan; Lennon, Edwards, Morales, Abram, Cobb; Miranchuk, Slisz, Klich; Almiron, Latte Lath

We say: DC United 2-3 Atlanta United

These are two of the worst defensive units in the league and there are plenty of scoring threats on each side, but ultimately the Five Stripes have a little more attacking depth which should see them claim maximum points on Saturday.

