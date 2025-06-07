Crystal Palace reportedly identify a £45m-rated defender, linked with several English clubs including Manchester United, as a potential replacement for captain Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace have reportedly identified Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande as a potential replacement for captain Marc Guehi.

Since joining the Eagles from Chelsea in 2021, Guehi has established himself as a star player at Selhurst Park and has developed into one of the best central defenders in the Premier League.

Guehi led Palace to FA Cup glory in the 2024-25 campaign, the club’s first-ever major trophy, and he made a total of 44 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and two assists in the Premier League.

Eagles head coach Oliver Glasner recently stated that the club, who finished 12th in the Premier League, will not sell all of their star players this summer.

"I don't want to comment on individual players," the Austrian told Sky Sports News. "We could talk about Marc Guehi, Dean Henderson, Adam Wharton, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr, who had an incredible season for us. We won't sell all of them."

Guehi out, Diomande in at Crystal Palace?

However, Guehi has been tipped to depart ahead of the new season as he will soon be entering the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

According to The Telegraph, bids are expected for Guehi this summer and Palace have been looking at possible targets in the event of needing to bolster Glasner’s backline.

The report adds that the Eagles have explored an ambitious deal for 21-year-old Sporting star Diomande, who is said to have been scouted by several Premier League teams over the last three seasons.

Diomande joined Sporting from Danish club FC Midtjylland in January 2023 and was developed into one of the most promising centre-backs under the tutelage of former manager Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United have inevitably been linked with a move for the Ivory Coast international following Amorim’s switch to Old Trafford last year, while the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also understood to hold an interest in the youngster.

In-demand Diomande valued at £45m by Sporting

Amorim started Diomande in Sporting’s 4-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League last season, the manager’s final home game for the club, and the defender went on to make a total of 46 appearances for the Primeira Liga champions across all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign.

Diomande has two years remaining on his contract at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and it has been claimed that the defender is expected to cost at least £45m in the current market, taking into consideration the sale of other star names over the last few season.

Midfield duo Geovany Quenda, 17, and Dario Essugo, 20, have both agreed to join Chelsea in a deal worth a combined £62.4m, with the former to move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Diomande could also head to the Premier League this summer, with Crystal Palace hoping to fend off competition from elsewhere having qualified for next season’s Europa League courtesy of their FA Cup triumph.

As well as Diomande, prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres has been tipped to leave Sporting this summer amid reported interest from clubs including Man United and Arsenal.