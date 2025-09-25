Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Crystal Palace could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner could receive a double attacking selection boost for Saturday's Premier League contest with Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles scraped a 2-1 derby win over West Ham United last weekend, although Yeremy Pino had to be withdrawn at half time at the London Stadium as a result of a knee issue.

However, journalist James Savundra reports that Pino has been able to train this week, as has Ismaila Sarr, who has been sidelined since the end of August with a thigh injury.

The wide duo should therefore be given the green light to make the first XI on Saturday, where Sarr's return could spell danger for Daichi Kamada's place in the side.

Whoever acts as the Eagles' supporting cast will be helping to feed Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is one goal away from scoring 30 in the Premier League under Glasner after his opener in the West Ham success.

Mateta's effort preceded a terrific Tyrick Mitchell volley at the London Stadium, and the left-back should be retained in an unchanged bank of four alongside Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton and Will Hughes.

A penny for Marc Guehi's thoughts as the England international faces Liverpool for the first time since his deadline-day transfer collapse; he will link arms with Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix ahead of Dean Henderson.

Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Walter Benitez (finger), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles) and Caleb Kporha (back) will play no part in this fixture for the hosts.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

