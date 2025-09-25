Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Liverpool could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot must make do without the banned Hugo Ekitike for Saturday's Premier League scrap with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Frenchman went from hero to villain in the space of a few seconds in midweek, scoring the winner in a 2-1 EFL Cup third-round win over Southampton before seeing red for taking his shirt off while on a booking.

Ekitike's "stupid" - in Slot's own words - actions will render him unavailable for the trip to the Eagles due to suspension, so the stage is set for Alexander Isak to start a Premier League game for the Reds for the first time.

The Sweden international will lead the line after breaking the deadlock in the midweek victory over the Saints, but he should be the only starter from that EFL Cup win to be retained for the Premier League fixture.

Mohamed Salah for Federico Chiesa is a guarantee despite the latter's pair of assists on Tuesday, and after being benched for the Merseyside derby win over Everton last weekend, Florian Wirtz is primed to come back in.

The German is yet to hit the heights expected of him since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, but his creative excellence could be key to unlocking a Crystal Palace side that have conceded a joint-low two Premier League goals this season.

Wirtz starting in the number 10 slot means that Dominik Szoboszlai could revert to right-back, as Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch - supposedly set to hold talks over a 'performance uplift' contract extension this winter - form the double pivot.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

> Click here to see how Palace could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info